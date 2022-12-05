Jessie Evans named ‘Child Care Provider of the Year’

Being named “Child Care Provider of the Year” by Sourcewell came as a surprise to Jessie Evans, who owns and operates the Busy Bees Day Care in Long Prairie.
“I was so excited when I found out about it,” she said.
Although Evans has been nominated in the past and has been a finalist, this is the first time she has received the recognition. It means a lot to her, she said.
Evans founded the Busy Bees Day Care in 2016. While the address lists the child care in Long Prairie, Evans said it is actually located in Morrison County near the Morrison/Todd County line.
Sourcewell received three nominations for Evans. One nominator said their child has been at Busy Bees for five years and “has learned so much from Jessie, that they talk about and all the fun they have daily.”
The nominator also described Evans as “patient, enthusiastic and has great communication skills.” In addition, she “volunteers throughout our community with highway cleanups as well as other Early Childhood Family Education classes.”
“She treats our family as they are part of her family,” wrote the nominator.
The second nominator echoed the first in that Evans is patient and kind.
“All the kids seem to love going to her house, everyone (herself and the kids) is calm and attentive at pickup. Sometimes when I pick my son up early, he cries because he was having too much fun,” wrote the second nominator.
Furthermore, the second nominator wrote that Evans “is always teaching the kids. She is always using sensory play, they come home with projects all week and we always get pictures of our kids with smiles on their faces. She goes out of her way to make matching T-shirts for certain holidays. The kids are always outside when the weather permits.”
Comparing Evans to another child care provider they had, the second nominator said while the other one was good, Evans “is more engaging with the kids and to the kids. She is a mom and just likes to have fun with the kids. Her day care is more than just school learning. She has farm animals the kids get to enjoy; she does slip and slides/pool in the summer, the kids tie dye their own towels and she sends crafts home often. They have great fun in the hidden ‘learning’ they do in her child care.”
One thing the second parent who nominated Evans said, is Evans learns the different children’s personalities and brings up any issues that may come up. However, the second nominator wrote, “she addresses it privately and not so the world can hear. I am grateful for the insight she has given me for my child.”
One thing the third nominator said she has noticed is that Evans treats the children “as if they are her own. She is loving, caring and very attentive to the children’s wants and need.”
In addition, the third nominator wrote, “even though Jessie is family, she is professional in every way. She talks to you as a provider about concerns with a child along with telling you facts of what she is doing to help build each child’s skills and knowledge.”
She also wrote that “my child loves going to Jessie’s. Jessie has made the transition as a new mother easier to transition back to work. My son usually has lots of smiles when he sees her.”
That Evans is active in giving back to the community in one way or another and inspiring the same in the children does not come as a surprise to the third nominator.
“This past Christmas, Jessie had the children make ornaments for the local nursing homes. This to me is such a wonderful idea to reach out and spread cheer during the holiday season,” she said.
Another thing that has stood out for the third nominator is Evans’ caring character beyond the regular child care hours.
“Jessie is a very caring provider. She has reached out after ‘working hours’ just to check up on my child. I love that my son is cared for the way she cares for him. It gives me a peace of mind knowing he is safe while I am working,” she said.
Reminiscing, Evans said when she and her husband, Tom, had their oldest daughter, Brooklyn, 6, she was initially in child care. It was then she decided that it was something she wanted to get into, as well, she said.
“I started and I’ve been doing it ever since and I love it,” she said.
Evans currently provides child care for nine children, including Brooklyn, and the couple’s two other children, Morgan, 4, and Paisley, 2.
There are many things Evans loves about providing child care, she said. Some of those things include watching the children grow and learn. Most of the children who attend her child care come when they are infants and don’t leave until they are ready to begin kindergarten.
Preparing the children for when they reach school age, Evan uses a state-approved curriculum that hits all of the Minnesota early childhood indicators of progress to get them ready for kindergarten.
“I do craft and curriculum with every child,” she said.
While many child care providers may not teach infants, toddlers or young children for various reasons, Evans said, she does from the time the child shows an interest in learning.
“So, from infancy all the way up, because learning really begins at birth. We learn so much within our first couple of years, so I do something with everybody,” she said.
Very little learning or time is spent watching television, Evans said. Instead, most of the learning is done hands-on outside. Some of the experiences the child care children have at the Busy Bees Day Care includes planting, watering and growing a garden. Once the plants are ready to be harvested, the children help with harvesting the vegetables. During spring, the group also does a hatch project with live chicks.
“We put eggs in the incubator and we get to watch them for 21 days and the kids get to watch them hatch, so we do a lot of hands-on like life lesson learning,” she said.
The pre-school aged children work on letters and numbers. Once a month, a country is picked for an imaginary trip and the children get to learn more and make a craft about that specific country. To make it even more fun, Evans makes a variety of foods that are commonly eaten in that country.
Some of the countries the children have “traveled” to are Belgium and Sweden, and most recently, Egypt.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Evans said.
When the weather allows, a lot of time is spent outdoors. She has two large Rainbow Play Systems, along with a large area, the children play on. Sometimes they all go into the hay field where they play kickball, or ride bicycles up and down the driveway or around on the grass. Other times, Evans said, they’ll hike in the woods by the house and look at the creek that runs through.
“There’s just a lot of land out here that we try and use just about everything we have for child care,” she said.
When Evans isn’t running the child care, she enjoys spending time with her family, hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.