Royalton High School has announced that Jenna Kull was selected as Student of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Lynn and Lyn and has a younger sister, Kendra.
When it comes to family, Kull said the support she gets from them has been extremely important.
“Family has always been supportive of me. Ever since I remember, they have been with me encouraging me to do my best. I love going on trips with my family, big or small. Ever since I was little we would take family camping trips each year. I would look forward to these trips each year as each one brought time to grow closer and a new adventure,” Kull said.
At Royalton High School, Kull is involved in volleyball, Tech Club and the Minnesota Honor Society.
Outside of school, she participates in the Loyal Royals 4-H Club, Faith Lutheran Church youth group and is a St. Gabriel’s Hospital junior volunteer.
She believes her involvement in all these various activities has had a major impact on her.
“I have gained good teamwork skills and strong friendships from volleyball. In Tech Club, I gain knowledge of new technologies and learned how to use them. While in Minnesota Honor Society I gain friendships while helping out our community,” Kull said. “I enjoy being part of 4-H because it constantly provides great learning opportunities. Being involved in church youth group gives the opportunity to learn about God while connecting with friends. When volunteering at St. Gabriel’s Hospital my main job is to refill patients’ water and supplies while interacting with them. I have gained a lot from this and it even helped me decide my career.”
When it comes to her classes, Kull said her favorite class was her intro to agriculture. For her, it was a great experience that she enjoyed while learning,
“This class stood out to me because we would always get involved with hands-on activities. I would recommend this class to others because it is really fun and you learn a lot from it,” she said.
Kull said her favorite memory in high school was going to state for FFA.
“An event that stands out to me is going to state for FFA. The trip to the state FFA convention was a fun adventure and a good opportunity to bond with fellow FFA members,” Kull said.
Next year, Kull plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in medical laboratory science.
“I believe I have found my dream job. This career is perfect for me because laboratory science is always evolving and changing. Therefore, I will constantly be faced with new challenges to tackle,” Kull said.
Her advice to high school freshmen is short but sweet: “Get as involved in high school activities as you can and have lots of fun during the time that you have because it goes by fast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.