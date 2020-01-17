Jeffrey John Jelinski, 49, Little Falls, is charged with a felony violation of a restraining order in Morrison County District.
The charge stems from a Dec. 26, 2019 incident when the sheriff’s office received a report from a woman who claimed to have a gift she found under her tree, allegedly from Jelinski.
The woman has had a restraining order against Jelinski since Feb. 26, 2018.
The package, which the victim did not open, was supposedly signed by Santa, but the victim claimed to recognize it as Jelinski’s handwriting.
Law enforcement arrived and opened the package which contained various items.
Jelinski has had two prior domestic violence related charges raising the charge to a felony.
If convicted, Jelinski faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
(Note: This is not Commissioner Jeff Jelinski).
