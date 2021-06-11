Jeffrey John Jelinski, 50, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 26, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who had received a threatening voicemail message from Jelinski.
The victim said he received the voicemail from Jelinski at 2:30 a.m., and played it for a deputy. It was about 30 seconds long, according to the complaint.
The message allegedly stated, in part, “If the poison don’t kill you real soon, which it’s going to, the bang bang will kill you this morning. ... Don’t wake up, you won’t walk out, bang bang will get you this morning though. ... You can’t leave the house, you won’t be allowed to, well yeah, you will in a body bag.”
The victim stated he felt he might be in danger because Jelinski has multiple personalities and he does not know how Jelinski will act all the time, according to the complaint.
When he was placed under arrest, Jelinski told law enforcement that he did not remember calling the victim that day, and that he does not threaten people, “he just stands up for himself.”
Jelinski stated he might have texted the victim that day, but he did not remember what he would have said because he “texts with too many people,” according to the complaint.
If convicted, Jelinski faces up to five years imprisonment and/or $10,000 in fines.
Disclaimer: The Jeffrey John Jelinski in the above story is not the same Jeffrey Jelinski who serves on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
