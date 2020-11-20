Charles Scott Janson, 35, Little Falls, was convicted of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — Sept. 2, 2020. Thursday, District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler sentenced him to five years of probation land 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served.
According to the complaint, on Sept. 20, 2019, an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was conducting traffic interdiction operations in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle pass by with a non-functioning brake light. The investigator stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Janson, whose driving privileges had been provoked. He also had a number of failing to pay or appear notations from the past year on his driving record.
The investigator placed Janson under arrest and conducted a search of his vehicle, at which time he located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including a small amount of marijuana. There was a lock box inside the vehicle with a plastic baggie sticking out of the corner with what appeared to be a white, powdery substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
After Janson was booked into jail, the investigator opened the lock box and discovered a clear, plastic bag with methamphetamine inside. The baggie weighed 1.1 grams with packaging. A second, smaller baggie was allegedly found in Janson’s cellphone case and weighed .2 grams with packaging.
As part of the guilty plea, a misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation was dismissed.
