Janelle Hansen is October Employee of the Month

Helping people, working with a great team and truly making a difference is what Janelle Hansen loves about her job at CareerForce in Little Falls.
“We’re a hidden gem in the community and we’re here not only just for people who are looking for a job, but want to advance their career,” she said.
Hansen was recently named Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the month of October. While she considers the award a great honor and the recognition means a lot to her, Hansen said she knows of many others who are more deserving of it.
“I was surprised to find out I was nominated and then chosen. I love what I do and it really makes me feel appreciated,” she said.
Hansen started working at CareerForce as an administrative assistant/case aide in December 2020. In many ways, she is the first face clients see as they walk through the doors. Many, she said, are there because they have lost their job for various reasons and are looking for help to find another one.
One of the tasks Hansen performs is to connect job seekers with a job counselor, who can help them through the process as well as to apply. Many employers have also gone paperless and applying for a job position is done online. For some people, she said, it presents a struggle as not all people know how to navigate the web or a computer.
That Hansen has made an impact on clients is clear. The anonymous nomination the Chamber received said, “She is the smiling face that greets you at the door and the glue that holds the office together. Janelle truly provides outstanding customer service each and every day. She takes the time to get to know customers and is always willing to go the extra yard for both customers as well as staff.”
The nomination also said, “She is skilled in many areas and brings her exceptional talents to the office each and every day. Not only is her attitude and approach appreciated by staff, it is also widely recognized by our customers, employers, partners and stakeholders. Janelle will make you feel welcome from the moment you enter the door and will never make you feel silly or incompetent with questions you ask. She is knowledgeable about Rural MN CEP programs and services and will you to who you need. Words can not describe the asset she is to the Little Falls office.”
That Hansen makes a difference is a statement her supervisor Samantha Froelich agrees with.
“Janelle is hands down an outstanding employee, who provides top notch customer service. She is approachable, friendly, helpful and genuine. Janelle is extremely deserving of this recognition. I, as her supervisor, along with our team, want to extend a congratulations and thank you. We so very much appreciate all that you do for RMCEP, our team and the customers that you service,” Froelich said.
Prior to working at CareerForce, Hansen’s career entailed working with children in some capacity. Before she and her husband, Ron, relocated from Madison to Little Falls in 2001, after he accepted a job position at Camp Ripley, she worked as a preschool teacher.
Once they were settled in Little Falls, she worked at the Boys and Girls Club in St. Cloud, Sartell and when a location opened in Little Falls, in the city by the Mississippi River, as well.
Eventually, her work in Little Falls, led her to working with children at the Tri-County Community Action Partnership. Hansen said while she enjoyed working at Tri-County, she had come to a point in her life that it was time to find another adventure.
Working at CareerForce has been a great experience, Hansen said.
“I love working here. It’s easy to say you do when you work with a team like we have here,” she said.
Hansen said she also likes the continuing learning aspect of the job, the open conversations she and the other team members have and the positive approach they have to solving challenges that come their way.
One fun fact that Hansen finds ironic is the connection of working at CareerForce and her first couple of jobs as a teenager. Back then, she said, she worked through Rural MN CEP, detassling corn on a local farm and later at the Lac Qui Parle Historical Society, both in Madison.
When she isn’t working, Hansen said she enjoys spending time with family, especially their children, Tony, Charlie and Holly and their five grandchildren, Ben, Bree, Abby, Alex and Logan. She’s also a diehard “Walking Dead” fan, which her coworkers sometimes tease about being on her team if an apocalypse ever were to occur — all in good humor, of course, she said.
As Employee of the Month, Hansen received gift certificates from the Franciscan Sisters Health and Recreation, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, Reality Roasters and Fresh Hair Professionals.
