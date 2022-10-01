    Helping people, working with a great team and truly making a difference is what Janelle Hansen loves about her job at CareerForce in Little Falls.

    “We’re a hidden gem in the community and we’re here not only just for people who are looking for a job, but want to advance their career,” she said.

Janelle Hansen is October Employee of the Month
Janelle Hansen at CareerForce loves engaging with people, whether with clients or fellow staff members.

