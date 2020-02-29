Sergeant Carrie Herman was honored Tuesday, for saving the life of an inmate in the Morrison County Correctional Facility.
A ceremony was held at the County Board meeting where Sheriff Shawn Larsen expressed his gratitude for Herman, who has worked for the jail nearly 17 years.
“You stayed calm and confident and you relied on your training,” he said. “This could have easily turned into a disaster and/or a death in our jail, but you prevented that from happening. You ultimately saved this inmate’s life and for that I’m grateful.”
The incident occurred Jan. 5, when Herman was working in the jail and responded to an area called G Block where an inmate was standing on an upstairs railing and threatening to jump.
It was a perfectly normal day, Herman said. And the inmate himself was having a normal day as well, until he received a message from his family that changed his mood.
When she got the call to look into the situation, Herman said the information was pretty vague.
“I really had no idea what I was going into,” she said.
Larsen and his staff reviewed the video where they saw Herman immediately begin speaking calmly with the inmate.
“While advancing up the stairwell, you continued to communicate to the inmate while displaying empathy and compassion. Once you got to the top of the stairwell you paused briefly and analyzed the situation before going towards the inmate,” Larsen said.
While approaching the inmate, Herman said each step she took, she asked the inmate for permission to do so.
“I knew I had to be patient, I knew I had to stay calm and I knew I had to communicate,” Herman said.
Herman slowly closed the space between herself and the inmate while extending her arm toward him, offering help.
The railing that the inmate was on had seven tiers, Larsen said. The inmate had a foot on both the fifth and sixth tiers while grasping the top tier with his hands and leaning his body over the top of the railing.
The inmate eventually came down off the railing and Herman was able to escort him to safety.
She credited her crisis intervention and mental health training for her ability to handle the situation the way she did.
“For your outstanding work you are deserving of recognition as the finest my office has to offer,” Larsen said. “This commendation is being offered on my behalf as well as the grateful citizens of Morrison County.”
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a 2020 annual new establishment owner license for Little Fiesta in Little Falls;
• Approved a position replacement for a 3/4 time DMV office employee and a full time Auditor-Treasurer employee;
• Approved a gambling permit for Kinship of Morrison County to host a raffle at the Falls Ballroom on March 31;
• Accepted an agency agreement for federal participation in advanced construction and executed a MnDOT contract to disburse federal funds for applicable construction projects;
• Authorized a Soo Line Recreational Trail grant application and agreed to match 25% of the funds to reconstruct wing wall caps on the Mississippi River Bridge;
• Approved a public safety annex quote of $631,061.11, funded through bond dollars; and
• Accepted a KMS air duct cleaning proposal for $18,300 in the Morrison County Government Center, paid for with bonding dollars.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
