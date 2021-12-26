Jail Administrator Scott MacKissock retires after nearly 40 years

Set to retire Dec. 28, Morrison County Jail Administrator Scott MacKissock said it’s time.
“I’m going to miss the people, but I am not going to miss the stress anymore,” he said.
MacKissock started working at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in 1982 or 1983 as a special deputy, working at festivals dances and other events. Looking back, MacKissock said his dad, Doug, had a lot to do with him choosing a career in law enforcement. His dad had worked as a cop in the 1960s. Although his dad eventually quit his job and started driving truck instead, MacKissock said his passion for the field remained. It was a way to give back to the community as well as to help others, he said.
When a full-time correctional officer position opened up at the local detention center, MacKissock applied. Back then, the position was combined with being a dispatcher, as well.
During MacKissock’s nearly 40-year long career, he has held 10 different positions at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Many of the positions were also a stepping stone to the next and helped him in understanding the different aspects of each job even more.
Besides having worked as a deputy, correctional officer and a dispatcher, other positions MacKissock has held include being a sergeant, a senior officer, an emergency manager and communications supervisor and a jail administrator. He was also a diver on the search and rescue team and worked with the boat and water patrol for 20 years.
Reminiscing about his different experiences, MacKissock said working in communication, supervisory and emergency management was a whole different ball game.
“When you work in emergency management, you deal with disasters and everything else,. I remember six months into it after I took over, I had my first federally declared disaster. It was a flood,” he said.
One thing that has changed a lot since MacKissock first started working in law enforcement, he said, is that officers’ work now increasingly involves working with people who are mentally ill. While the jail isn’t the place to go to address any mental health needs, difficulty accessing mental health services can eventually lead people to not get the help they need and later end up in jail.
“People say, ‘You’re safer in jail than you are on the street.’ You are, but my staff aren’t mental health people,” he said.
Although the majority of the staff at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has gone through a 40-hour course in crisis intervention, MacKissock said it still isn’t the same. To become a licensed psychologist, the individual has to complete six years of college and thousands of hours of internship to earn their doctoral degree. A correctional officer needs a minimum of a high school degree.
However, looking back, MacKissock said, the crisis intervention training has helped him and the others tremendously.
“It’s the best training ever. They bring in live actors where you’re role playing. I’ve had staff come back here and have had to put it to work,” he said.
Some of the things they learned through crisis intervention training is how to communicate and interact with somebody who is having a bad moment and how to build trust.
“I always tell everybody that starts here, ‘You have to treat everybody in jail the way you want to be treated.’ I don’t care who you are, what your crime is or what the color of your skin is. I’ll give you respect as long as you respect me and my staff. Normally, we don’t have an issue and that is how I look at it. It’s how do I want to be treated if I end up in here? That is how I treat people,” he said.
MacKissock has worked as a jail administrator for more than seven years. Looking back to when he first started working as a corrections officer, the old jail was still being used. When the new jail, which is still used to this day, was built, he helped design the building as well as helped with the process of writing the policy, training manuals, training checkoff lists and more for the jail.
The size of the jail and number of beds changed too.
“We went from a 21-bed facility to an 89-bed facility. Now we’re at 150,” he said.
Back then, the jail basically just housed offenders. Since then, a variety of programs are available for inmates.
Initially, MacKissock had considered retiring more than seven years ago. After working as an emergency manager for three years, he was ready to retire. However, when the jail administrator job opened up, he decided to embrace the opportunity. When he was hired, MacKissock said he had said he would stay in the job for at least five years.
“I believe you need just that just to learn a job,” he said.
He stayed for seven and a half years, he said.
Reminiscing about his time working at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, MacKissock said he has had an absolutely fabulous career. Along the way he has met many people who have become lifelong friends.
As the job often involves working on holidays and other special days, as well as can be quite time consuming, MacKissock said it’s hard on relationships. While he didn’t miss the graduations of his children, he has missed Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries and more.
“You’re on a 24-hour call. We go on vacation, you’re on call. You’re doing payroll in a hotel room because you got to take your laptop with you. We’re also required to carry our cellphone with and to answer whenever we’re available. If not, leave a message and we’ll return the call as soon as we can,” he said.
MacKissock said the only time they aren’t required to bring their laptop or answer their cellphone is when they travel out of the country, since international service isn’t issued onto the devices by the agency.
Married to Victoria MacKissock, emergency manager and communications supervisor at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, MacKissock said it can be a hassle since both of them are on 24-hour call. Usually he can go right back to sleep after she gets a call, but if two back-to-back calls are made, MacKissock said he is usually up for the rest of the night.
“Then I might as well get up and go to work. So if my phone’s ringing, then she’s awake, and if it’s her phone ringing, then we’re both awake. But we signed up for the job and we knew what the job consisted of. It’s like she said, ‘You got to remember I’m still on call when you retire,’” he said.
What has helped both of them is that they have one another to vent to whenever they have a bad day or something happened. MacKissock said he and Victoria spend about 20 minutes each day, talking about work, and then move on from there.
Although Victoria doesn’t have any immediate retirement plans, MacKissock said he is looking forward to their future traveling adventures. They prefer to road trip over flying as it gives them a chance to really see the country, he said. Some of the destinations they have been to so far include Nashville, Tenn., Yellowstone National Park, which spreads into Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, the Black Hills in South Dakota and to Colorado.
“We just put the cooler in the back seat, fill it with water, snacks and lunch and whatever else and drive,” he said.
By bringing their own snacks and lunch, MacKissock said it enables them to stop wherever they want. They like having no specific set schedule while they travel, so they can really enjoy the journey, he said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Although MacKissock will be retiring from his career in law enforcement, he has no intention to stop working altogether. Exactly what he will do he doesn’t know yet, but it will be something fun.
MacKissock has also served on the Little Falls Fire Department for 22 years and is now one of the captains. It is something he enjoys doing and plans to continue for many years. Like through his career in law enforcement, it is a way to give back to the community, he said.
Once retired, MacKissock plans to continue building custom furniture, a hobby of his, and playing more golf. Golf was something he had always wanted to learn, but didn’t pick up until earlier this year, he said. He and Victoria play together and have a lot of fun playing as well as spending time together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.