Jacob Schoonover Collins, 33, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 144 months — 12 years — in prison for a conviction on one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He also must register as a predatory offender.
In April 2019, the Little Falls Police Department received a report from concerned family members that Collins was sexually abusing a child under 13 years old with whom he had a “significant relationship.” The basis for the concerns was that Collins and the victim were reportedly having “alone time” together in Collins’ bedroom.
A family member asked the victim what they were doing with Collins in his bedroom during one particular incident in April 2019. The victim stated they were playing “booty” and described sex acts Collins was committing against them.
Based on concerns of sexual abuse, the victim was brought to the Midwest Children’s Resource Center for a forensic interview. During the course of that interview, the victim described in graphic detail the sexual acts in which Collins was engaging.
