Charges against Christina Mae Jackson, 31, Ogema, for felony fifth degree drug possession were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a June 30, 2019 incident, when a state trooper stopped a vehicle in Motley for an equipment violation.
The passenger was identified as Jackson.
The trooper conducted a K-9 search of the vehicle and found a wallet with Jackson’s ID in it, along with a bag with meth residue.
The charges were dismissed as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Jackson was convicted of felony third degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court, Aug. 20.
The charge stemmed from a July 2, 2019 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an inmate possessed a controlled substance.
Correctional officers handed over 7.8 grams of heroin to deputies and said it was in the possession of Jackson.
Jackson said she brought the heroin into the jail when she was arrested.
Jackson was sentenced to two years and three months in prison with a stay for 20 years, 20 years of supervised probation, fined $200 and credited for serving 48 days in local confinement.
