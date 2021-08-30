IWCO Direct announces permanent closure in LF

More than 300 employees to be laid off
The news that IWCO Direct in Little Falls is closing came as a shock to many. Although there had been rumors going around that the Little Falls plant was closing, said Mayor Greg Zylka, it was still a surprise for the employees, some of whom are friends and family of Zylka, when they were told the news by IWCO Direct CEO John Ashe at Monday’s morning staff meeting.
“I think that even if you were prepared for it, it’s still kind of a shock because you know the impact it has on our community and to all those employees,” he said.
Because of IWCO Direct’s decision to close the plant, more than 300 employees will be laid off.
Sarah Corrigan, senior vice president of human resources/environment health and safety, said that the closure will occur in two phases. The first phase includes laying off about 165 employees, about 50% of IWCO Direct’s employee base, Nov. 1. The remaining 50% are expected to work through Jan. 1, 2022.
“This decision was made after careful consideration and is the result of the company making investments in technology in response to changing customer needs,” Corrigan said.
When asked exactly what the changing customer needs are, what kind of technology she was referring to and why it couldn’t be done at the plant in Little Falls, Corrigan said, “I am not at liberty to respond to those additional questions at present. If that changes, I will be sure to circle back.”
Although IWCO Direct in Chanhassen announced on June 11, that the company was planning to invest about $50 million, it is unknown whether the two are related.
The June 11 announcement said the investment will “transform the company’s technology and digital marketing capabilities, as well as its production platform... directed toward state-of-the-art digital presses and a new hybrid-in-line technology environment as well as facilities optimization and implementation costs.”
At the same time, as people wonder why the plant is really closing, Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County, said there is speculation whether it has anything to do with the financial losses Steel Connect Inc., which owns IWCO Direct, has experienced the last year.
On June 3, Steel Connect reported its third quarter financial results, which showed the net revenue totaling $151.8 million as compared to $177.4 million in the prior year. Net loss was $27.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $6.2 million in the prior year. The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $28.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $6.7 million in the prior year.
When asked if the closure has anything to do with the financial losses of Steel Connect Inc., Corrigan said she was not at liberty to say at present. When asked if there is someone else who can answer that question, along with the other questions that were asked, Corrigan said that she is the only person designated to communicate on behalf of the company and that the information that was provided is all they have to share at this time.
IWCO Direct notified Dislocated Worker Program Coordinator Jason Wadell and Senior Project Manager Marla Beaty with State Rapid Response and Trade Adjustment Assistance at CareerForce in St. Paul of the impending layoffs and permanent closure of the Little Falls plant. By federal law, according to the WARN Act, employers of 100 or more full-time employees are required to provide a 60 days’ notice to several parties before ordering a plant closure or massive layoff.
Under Minnesota law, businesses that are considering plant closing, substantial layoff or relocation of operations outside of Minnesota, are encouraged, but not mandated, to give an early notice to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The law then triggers a rapid response to “establish a program to help employers, employees and the community to respond quickly by the plant losing or layoff by providing information and technical assistance for dislocated workers.
CareerForce in Little Falls is ready to help those who have been or about to be laid off through no fault of their own. The services they provide are free.
Anderson, said that while the layoffs and plant closure is tragic for the community and the employees, she encourages those who are facing being laid off to take advantage of the dislocated worker program. The program services that are offered are designed to help workers get back to work as quickly as possible and to overcome any barriers, such as difficulty transferring specialized skills to other occupations or industries, a decline in the market demand for certain skills, age or length of work experience, need for formal training or education and lack of jobs with earnings at a level comparable to their previous positions.
CareerForce also offers help with resume writing, mock interviews, job search, career planning and more.
Looking forward, Zylka said his main concern is for the employees that will be laid off. While the loss of income will be felt by all, for some, the layoff will impact even more, he said.
“From what I hear, there are a few husbands and wives that work there together and for them to both lose their jobs, would be rather hurtful,” he said.
Yet in the midst of the dire situation, Zylka is hopeful for the future. While it may be the end for IWCO Direct in Little Falls, it is not the end for the community.
“Little Falls has gone through this numerous times from all the way back to Munsingwear, Hennepin Paper Company, Larson Boats and Crestliner Boats and we’ve lost a large amount of jobs and we’ve always come through strong together. I’m hoping through support for all these people that have lost their jobs, that we can do the same that we have in the past, to take care of them until we can get them re-employed,” he said.
While the laid off employees may feel like they are alone, Zylka wants them to know that there are many people who care about them and are willing to help.
“If they need any assistance with anything, they can contact Carol Anderson or myself. Congressman Pete Stauber’s office even contacted me this morning and said that, if we need any help, to let them know what they can do. There’s a lot of caring people out there,” he said.
CareerForce is located at 609 13th Avenue Northeast, Door #G in Little Falls. For more information or assistance with unemployment, call (320) 232-2000.
