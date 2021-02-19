To the Editor:
Hero Sheriff Shawn Larsen (advocating with the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association) says “no” to legalizing marijuana, in favor of what is right for our children.
The push is on, from the governor on down, to legalize recreational marijuana. Should we ignore our sheriffs who report the truth? Colorado is overtaken by Californians fleeing foolishness who then corrupt Colorado, which is now to be our “model”?
More money, but more crime and brain damage in our children.
“Impaired driving and traffic fatalities have “gone through the roof,” and “THC poisoning among children … along with its prevalence in schools” escalates. What adults allow in moderation children also tend to practice in excess. Pot leads to junk on our roads and in our society.
Who is standing up to this giant of a deception, this clear and present danger? School officials and legislators? Parents?
Sheriff Shawn Larsen is one adult, standing up to this bully.
We need more principled statesmen, not more educated number crunchers who see only dollar signs and ignore danger signs.
Support your local sheriff, school and government officials who “just say no” to drug money, that in the end, hurts our children.
