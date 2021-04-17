They are often heard, but seldom seen. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said they are “the lifeline heroes of every emergency.”
They are 911 dispatchers.
Morrison County joined in the celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 11 - 17 to honor these often unsung heroes. Emergency dispatchers are often the true first responders when any emergency or crime has taken place.
“Their role is so important,” said Victoria MacKissock, Morrison County Emergency Manager and Communications Supervisor. “They provide a vital link to how our emergency responders serve the community. I’m very proud of the 911 dispatchers that we have.”
Morrison County 911 dispatchers work from the Communications Center within the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. There are two dispatchers on duty 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Each of their work stations contain eight computer screens, all of which serve multiple functions as the dispatchers work with callers and responders to get people the help they need in an emergency situation.
They dispatch for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office along with police departments in Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton and Motley and 17 fire and EMS teams. At times they also take calls for the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.
There are 10 full-time dispatchers and one part-timer who work for Morrison County.
Larsen, who has held multiple positions with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office during his nearly 22-year career, said he started out as a dispatcher. It was “one of the toughest” jobs he’s ever had.
“That job isn’t for everybody,” he said. “It takes a special person. They are our eyes and ears before emergency personnel arrives on the scene of an incident. In a crisis scenario, we’re leaning on them to ask the who, what, when, where and why while we’re on our way to the scene so we can develop a plan.”
As an example, Larsen said when personnel from the Sheriff’s Office is en route to a crime of violence, they need to know who all is involved, their relationship, if there are any weapons involved, what kind of weapons along with specifics such as type of firearm or knife, if there are any innocent bystanders and more. Knowing all of that allows the crews to strategize how they’re going to approach the situation and what types of caution need to be taken.
They have to do all of that while remaining calm and communicating clearly.
“One of the biggest things is, while all of that is going on, they have to remain calm, think clearly and make sound decisions,” MacKissock said. “They have to have the ability to serve the public often on their worst days. It takes a special person to be able to understand and comprehend what’s going on and communicate it clearly. They have to show compassion and the ability to remain calm.”
During the April 6 meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, when a proclamation was made for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Board Chair Mike Wilson noted that dispatchers are often unsung heroes.
“I know a lot of times when we have these major disasters, it really goes back to the dispatcher,” Wilson said. “Everybody gets credit for things, but the dispatcher seems to be the one that’s controlling all these things.”
For many, it’s a labor of love.
Renee Wenner is Morrison County’s longest tenured dispatcher. She has been on the job for 32 years.
“I could have retired by now, but I love my job,” Wenner said. “It’s very rewarding.”
Along with supreme talent for multitasking and keeping calm to get emergency personnel prepared for the scene they’re about to approach, 911 dispatchers must also make quick and important decisions. MacKissock, who has spent 20 years in law enforcement public safety, said at times dispatchers can be fielding as many as four calls at a time. They need to be able to quickly prioritize those calls and effectively juggle them all while also communicating with emergency personnel on the other end.
It is also the dispatchers who decide what units need to respond to a scene. This includes making calls to air ambulance teams and the like if they might be needed for a particular incident.
“Multitasking is a huge aspect of the job,” MacKissock said. “Dispatchers have training that helps them determine what kind of info they need to get out in a quick and clear manner. They have to perform several tasks simultaneously.”
Larsen said the dispatchers in Morrison County do “a great job” and that their info is critical for members of the Sheriff’s Office to be able to serve the public. He said they are depended on a great deal.
“The bottom line is, they have to be able to take control in what is often a very chaotic, stressful and many times heart-wrenching situation,” MacKissock said.
