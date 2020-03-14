Ross Alexander Beaulieu, 21, Isle, faces felony charges in Morrison County District court for illegal possession of a firearm and fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The charges stem from a March 1 incident, when Baxter Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a hotel.
Earlier that day they received information from Mille Lacs law enforcement to locate the vehicle as the assumed occupants were suspects in an alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping case from that day.
The suspects, Beaulieu and a passenger, were believed to be armed.
An officer located the vehicle and allegedly observed two males exit the motel, enter the vehicle and drive off.
Police allegedly followed the vehicle which would not stop, eventually leading to a high speed chase.
The vehicle was allegedly halted by stop strips on the highway but lost control of the vehicle which went off of the highway.
The suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot but were apprehended.
After reviewing video footage, an officer reported seeing Beaulieu exiting the vehicle after the crash and burying something in the snow.
Officers went to the scene and allegedly located a loaded hand gun.
Officers also reported finding a bag on Beaulieu containing a substance that field tested positive for 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Beaulieu has a history of convictions for assault, controlled substance possession and felony possession of a firearm.
If convicted, Beaulieu faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.