To flush? Or not to flush?
There is actually no question: if it’s not toilet paper, don’t flush it.
Even “flushable” wipes should not be flushed, since they can cause problems for the city and homeowners, said Little Falls Wastewater Superintendent Matt Streit.
The city has been dealing with issues related to residents flushing the wrong items for years, Streit said. And however unfortunate a time for the subject to be circulating, (in the age of coronavirus when more and more people are staying home) he’s glad that people are learning.
“Everything’s flushable,” he said. “Anything that can go down the drain is flushable, but is it good to flush everything down the drain? That answer is ‘no.’”
From jeans and towels, to T-shirts, candy wrappers and underwear, along with the common “flushable” wipe, Streit has seen it all.
“We don’t have any idea how some of this stuff can make it through ... It’s the strangest thing,” he said.
Some may wonder: something can be flushed without clogging the toilet, then what’s the problem?
The problem is, Streit explained, equipment and parts made for wastewater transport and treatment is not built to process anything but toilet paper, which breaks down.
Anyone connected to city pipelines can flush their toilet and the contents will swirl down through a myriad of pipes, and sometimes the collection of pipes is built in a way that gravity can take the contents directly to the treatment plant. Sometimes it has to go through a lift station.
A lift station lifts water from a lower elevation to a higher elevation, continuing the transportation flow to the wastewater plant, Streit said. There are two pumps that pump water from the lower elevation into a gravity pipe called a wet well, this is where water will sit until enough builds up to push it the rest of the way through the station. Since the water slows down so much, he said, any solids will settle to the bottom.
“When those pumps turn on, if there’s a lot of solids in the bottom they can potentially plug up. If they are not smooth they will roughen up and basically wear the pumps out,” Streit said.
The solids can interfere with the control as well by getting tangled in the float system that is triggered by rising or falling water and tells the pump when to turn on or off.
If a lift station is malfunctioning, regardless of the time of day, a staff member or two will have to respond to fix the problem by physically removing the items clogging the pump, which takes time away from other tasks and possibly takes overtime pay, said Streit.
“We were doing that sometimes daily and then we also had to replace parts on those pumps and we were doing that monthly and it got to the point where it was too expensive,” he said.
The wear and tear on lift stations has a financial toll on the city, said Streit, which has about 19 lift stations. He said they have had to replace two pumps a year for about the last five years with more effective non-clogging pumps that are $5,000 a piece.
If objects make it past all of the pumps it still negatively impacts the city, Streit said. The wastewater treatment plant has some 50 pumps used to treat the water. And in some tanks anything that hasn’t been screened out can cause wear and tear which shortens their lifespan, requiring the city to replace equipment earlier than normal.
Residents can be directly impacted by the items they flush, said Streit. Each home has a service line which includes a certain amount of pipe that is the homeowners responsibility. Some pipes may be old, have tree roots breaking through or have damage from harsh Minnesota winters. All of those factors combined with wear from constantly flushing things other than toilet paper can cause clogging.
The problem may be resolved by the hand of a plumber, but, Streit said, it may be bad enough where the entire line needs to be replaced, which is very costly.
Those with a septic system are likely to experience problems as well.
“If you put things in there that don’t break down, you’re going to wreck your septic system for sure,” Streit said. “You’ll basically have a landfill where your septic system.”
Speaking of landfills, when all of that solid waste builds up at the wastewater plant, the city has to pay for it to be hauled to a landfill or elsewhere. A lot of plastic fiber from fabric and an assortment of other items add to what’s being hauled away, and the landfill charges by weight.
The base of the message is, Streit said, if it’s not toilet paper, don’t flush it.
