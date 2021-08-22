Is extreme drought here to stay?

As more than 40% of the United States is in a moderate or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the dry weather is expected to persist with little to no improvement.
For Minnesota farmers, with more than 72% of the state being considered to be in a severe drought, the result is low crop yields and higher costs for feed to cattle are high. In addition, while the fire danger is high, the river flow and well levels are low, said Jessica Hellmann, director of the University of Minnesota’s Institute on the Environment.
Hellmann, whose research focuses on global change ecology, climate adaption and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, said the drought is part of the climate change countries are experiencing. Because of this, practices and techniques that may have worked in the past may not necessarily work in the future.
“It’s not just about drought or about heavy rainfalls or storms. It’s an increased exaggeration and frequency of extremes on both sides,” she said.
Hellmann said that while one partial solution to drought may be to install an irrigation system, too much rain, violent storms or flash flooding can easily create damage.
“The next thing you might need to be worried about then would be a very wet spring that will make it hard to get heavy machinery into the field to do planting. That’s what I mean by this sort of high degree of flexibility. It’s not just one problem to solve,” she said.
Hellmann said that when it comes to weather in general, it is necessary to acknowledge that the weather will change. It is always variable. One day, it may be sunny and hot, only to the next day, be cold and rainy. However, there are certain things that contribute to climate change. In other words, climate change is when the weather is changing to the extreme in comparison to how weather normally behaves.
To explain the occurrence of climate change, Hellman said there are three things that happen. By adding gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, often referred to as greenhouse gases, it alters the composition of the atmosphere. As a result, the average temperature of the Earth changes.
“What it does is that it makes our average climate in Minnesota a little different than what it was in the past and pushes it out to the extremes,” she said.
Hellmann said one example is heat.
“If we on average have a certain number of days, I think in Minnesota it’s like 10 days with over 90 degrees, if we just shift that average up, we’re just going to have more hot days because of that shift,” she said.
Just as farmers and people in general can expect to see more extreme droughts in the future because of climate change, Hellman said, they can also anticipate a lot more rain, including flash floods, for a longer period of time as climate change causes the hydrologic cycle to intensify. Simply put, the moisture from the surface that is evaporated into the atmosphere from areas that are experiencing drought will go through the natural cycle of evaporation and precipitation, and eventually fall elsewhere. As a result, that area would then experience heavy rainstorms, flash floods and more. The result is more and more droughts and storms, Hellmann said.
Hellmann said that because the climate is changing the behavior of Arctic weather patterns in winter, it appears that colder temperatures, such as those experienced during the polar vortex the last couple of years.
“There’s still a lot of science going on, trying to figure out what those are, so that we can make better predictions. That’s another thing farmers are going to need. We’re going to need better predictions of when these kind of extreme events might happen and how intense they are going to be,” she said.
Hellmann encourages farmers and others to consider different strategies they can use to be better prepared for extreme weather conditions. For example, while tiling a field may help to drain excess water, it might be beneficial during a drought to have one or more areas that are not tiled. How heavy or large the equipment used can also make a difference when accessing the fields. Other options may include different incentive programs, insurance policies and more.
As each farm is different, the solutions differ, as well, she said.
“All of this is worrisome because people, plants and animals often respond more to extremes than changes to average conditions — leading to crop failure, wildfire and even mortality,” she said.
While no one has all the answers, there are ways people can help to reduce global warming, Hellmann said, such as using public transit when possible, walking or riding a bicycle instead of driving a gas or diesel-powered vehicle or even something as simple as not wasting any food.
According to World Wild Life, it is estimated that one-third of all the food produced in the world ends up in a landfill. When the food then rots in the landfill, it produces methane, which is a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide.
“About 6 - 8% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced if we stop wasting food. In the U.S. alone, the production of lost or wasted food generates the equivalent of 32.6 million cars’ worth of greenhouse gas emissions,” said World Wild Life.
Hellmann said by people taking action, no matter how small, and by talking to others, such as their neighbors, about what they are doing, can inspire others to take action to make a difference.
For farmers who want to discuss what they may do to be better prepared for extreme weather, as well as what they can do to reduce greenhouse gases, may call the University of Minnesota Extension for Morrison, Benton and Stearns counties at (320) 255-6169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.