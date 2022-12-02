tyson leners
Tyson Leners breaks into the open field during a the game against the Jaguars. 

USA Patriots’ Tyson Leners thought his senior season would end on a sour note after he suffered an ankle injury against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in week three.

The 6’ 5”, 240 lbs. running back didn’t let the injury stop him from working his way back onto the starting roster again, and becoming the Morrison County Record’s 2022 Football Player of the Year.

