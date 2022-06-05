Investigative report of Royalton police chief outlines alleged misconduct

In October 2021, the Royalton City Council hired Soldo Consulting in Woodbury to externally investigate alleged misconduct of the city’s chief of police, Lindsay Bruyere.
The decision stemmed from a complaint that was brought to Council Member Ron Verley, former liaison for the Royalton Police Department, and former Mayor Andrea Lauer on May 8, 2021.
The complaint alleged that Bruyere had falsely claimed and was compensated for time he did not work. Documentation that allegedly supported the complaint was also given to Verley and Lauer.
Verley, as the liaison at the time for the Royalton Police Department, spoke with Bruyere about the complaint. He accepted Bruyere’s explanation as to why he hadn’t punched in or out on his time cards, but had simply written it in by hand. He had simply forgotten to do so, he allegedly told Verley.
On July 6, 2021, Verley presented Bruyere’s annual performance review to the Council. He said it was positive and didn’t mention anything about the complaint. As none of the other council members, Jeff Gerads, Brenda Weiss-Pesta and Kurt Schott, were aware of the complaint, the Council approved Bruyere’s annual performance review.
Schott, Gerads and Pesta found out about the complaint two days later, on July 8, 2021, in a conversation with the complainant, Pesta said.
While the three council members pushed for a third-party investigation, Pesta said Verley and Lauer felt the matter had already been resolved in-house.
The Council then held a special meeting July 15, 2021, to discuss the complaint and the need to hire an external investigator. Part of the meeting was closed to the public. While council meetings can be closed to discuss personnel issues, the Minnesota open meeting law requires that closed meetings are electronically recorded. However, when requested, the Morrison County Record was informed by Pesta that when the city was gathering material for Soldo’s investigation, they found out the recording had been accidentally erased.
Pesta said that the recorder device the city used at the time was also shared with the Royalton Police Department to be used for interviews and other meetings.
“When we had a closed door meeting, the former mayor brought in the device and left with the device,” she said.
Since then, the city has ordered a new recording device with a removal drive that is dedicated for council use. The city also implemented a new process in December 2021, when the Council records a meeting, in which the disc with the recording is removed and placed in a sealed envelope with the date and content on the outside. City Clerk Leah Walberg then files the envelope in a locked cabinet, Pesta said.
In the investigative report, Attorney and Investigator Michelle Soldo said the firm received records and reviewed them during the period of Nov. 10, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022. During this time, Bruyere also received and responded to a Garrity-compelled data request. Bruyere’s Garrity-compelled investigatory interview was conducted Jan. 17, 2022, in accordance with the requirements of the Minnesota Peace Officer Disciplinary Procedures Act, Minn. Stat. §626.89.
According to Soldo’s report, the allegation was that on 25 days between Jan. 18, 2021, and April 17, 2021, in violation of city time reporting expectations and Royalton Police Department policies, Bruyere claimed to have worked and was compensated for time he did not work.
Soldo said in her report that the investigation yielded two findings. While the record established that Bruyere claimed to have worked time he did not work, Soldo said the record didn’t establish that he had falsely claimed to do so.
“Chief Bruyere offered valid reasons for some of the discrepancies in his time reporting,” she said.
The discrepancies are attributable to Bruyere either failing to punch in at the start of his work shift and/or failing to punch out at the end of his work shift, as is required by city policy; his authorized practice of flexing his time; and his unauthorized practice of recording hours he could not work at the Royalton Police Department due to personal matters and was only available to take phone calls at home as “on-call time,” according to Soldo’s report.
In addition to the first finding, Soldo said in the report, “Beyond verified deficiencies in Chief Bruyere’s time reporting practices, the record indicates the city should consider the chief’s overall effectiveness in his part-time role given his limited availability (due to other full-time work) to respond to the law enforcement needs of the city and effectively supervise, train and mentor officers.”
In the report, Soldo went over the factual basis for the findings. Beginning with Bruyere’s factual background, she said Bruyere has worked full-time for the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a correctional officer at the prison in St. Cloud since 1998. He works at the prison from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. on four weekdays and every other weekend.
Bruyere has been a licensed peace officer since 2002. Beginning in 2002, he worked for the Royalton Police Department as an officer until 2004.
“He left for one year to work for the St. Cloud Police Department,” Soldo said.
Bruyere returned to work for the Royalton Police Department in 2005, where he remained working part-time as an officer for 17 years until he was appointed as police chief in a part-time capacity with Council authorization that he could continue to work his full-time job at the Department of Corrections.
Soldo said in the report that Bruyere creates and posts the work schedule for the Royalton Police Department one month in advance. The posted schedule identifies officer work schedules and the chief’s anticipated work schedule.
“The chief sets his part-time Royalton Police Department schedule based on his full-time Department of Corrections work schedule. The chief works up to 30 hours a week for the Royalton Police Department and may work more if he is required to pick up open shifts,” Soldo said in the report.
The Royalton Police Department employs four officers, including the part-time chief, one part-time police officer and two full-time police officers. However, since July 2021, the part-time patrol officer position has remained vacant.
After analyzing city records and Bruyere’s response to the time reporting allegations, it was found that the allegations were not substantiated on two of 25 days, as the record showed he had worked. This was the factual basis for the first finding, Soldo said in the report.
On 15 of 25 days, the report said Bruyere had offered objectively valid explanations for the time he claimed to have worked. One explanation was that he doesn’t log in to the Law Enforcement Technology Group software (LETG) when he performs administrative work or calls in to dispatch, since he isn’t available to respond to calls for service.
According to the report, Bruyere told Soldo that three hours is usually the minimum time he typically records on his time card when he came into the office for administrative work.
On some days Bruyere has claimed to have worked three hours, there is a question as to whether he worked the full three hours, according to the report. In the report, Bruyere told Soldo that there were times he ended his shift early for personal reasons, such as being called home to address a family matter, but still claimed to have worked the full three hours. The difference in time was then balanced to compensate for days he worked more than what he was scheduled to work. Bruyere allegedly said this time reporting practice was verbally authorized by Verley.
The report said while Bruyere acknowledged that he had failed to comply with the city’s timecard policy, he was adamant that he would not and did not falsely report time he did not work.
Soldo said in her report that if the Council accepted Bruyere’s explanation, there would be no time discrepancy for the 15 days. If the Council didn’t accept his explanation, there was a discrepancy of up to 40.85 hours. As Bruyere receives $39.78 per hour, 40.85 hours equals $1,625.
Soldo said that on nine of 25 days, Bruyere had claimed to have worked a total of 54 hours and 58 minutes of unauthorized “on-call” time, which cannot be independently verified.
“The purported on-call time reflects time Chief Bruyere was scheduled to work for the Royalton Police Department and did not work due to personal issues. Chief Bruyere, by his own account, was not available to respond to calls for service. He was only available to respond to phone calls (taken from home),” Soldo said.
According to the report, Bruyere told Soldo that on some days that he worked “on-call” time, he contacted and informed the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch — which action or non-action cannot be independently verified without making a Sheriff’s office data request, which would likely take considerable time to obtain, Soldo said. The Morrison County Record has submitted a data request to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for dispatch data related to Bruyere on the specific dates.
Bruyere’s explanation to the nine dates in question were similar to or the same as the ones he gave in regard to the 15 days, Soldo’s report said. If the Council accepted his explanations, Soldo said there were no time discrepancies. If the Council didn’t, then there was a 54 hours and 58 minutes discrepancy, equaling $2,187.
After the Council received the investigative report from Soldo, a special meeting was held March 15, to discuss the findings. Bruyere’s request, the meeting — which lasted about 50 minutes — was closed to the public. After the meeting was reopened, the Council said the corrective action they decided to take after reviewing the results was to place a written warning in Bruyere’s personnel file.
During the regular council meeting, May 3, Bruyere was asked by the Council how many hours he estimates that he spends on administrative work. Bruyere estimated the number of hours to be between 10 to 15 hours per week. Council Member Tony Cimenski, who replaced Pesta’s seat after Lauer resigned last fall as mayor, said since Bruyere’s work schedule is set for 20 to 25 hours per week, there is no wonder people rarely ever see him in the community.
Bruyere said he spends most of his time patrolling and that the estimated weekly number of hours spent to complete administrative work varies from week to week.
“It can vary from one week to the next. It could be three hours one week, it could be 10 hours next week. It all depends on what’s going on,” Bruyere said.
On April 5, the Council received a petition, which was presented by Jake Wentland, a former Royalton police officer, who resigned from the Royalton Police Department in July 2021 to work at another department. The petition said, “As in any small town, it’s the community that makes the village. To have a vital part of our village not be a part of the community just erodes/stagnates our city’s potential to prosper. The City Council is elected by the members of our community and are therefore acting on our behalf. The members of our community believe there was a breach of trust, with Mr. Bruyere and our city funds, as well as a pattern over the past few years of less community involvement between the chief and the community as a whole. We feel the City Council should take action to restore the trust and bond we once had in our police department. Due to the lack of trust and community involvement Police Chief Bruyere has shown, we are requesting his termination from the Royalton Police Department.”
The petition had 54 signatures from business owners, managers and residents.
Five days later, on April 10, Lauer mailed a copy of the petition with a letter to Wentland’s supervisor at his new job.
“Attached is a survey that Officer Jake Wentland presented to the Royalton City Council at its April 5, 2022 meeting. Officer Wentland was one of a couple of people soliciting business owners and residents to sign the survey. As is stated in the survey, the express result is to have Royalton Police Chief, Lindsay Bruyere, terminated from his position. I felt that as his superior officer you should be aware of his actions toward his former supervisor,” Lauer said in the letter.
Lauer also provided a copy of the letter she sent to Pesta, Gerads, Verley, Cimenski and Schott. In a phone interview on May 9, Lauer said her intent by sending the letter was that she felt it wasn’t right for a police officer to go after another police officer.
“I felt that it was something that his immediate supervisor should be aware of. What he does with that information, I don’t care,” she said.
Lauer said she hadn’t hoped her sending the letter would accomplish anything specific. She also said she wasn’t aware of what the results were of the investigative report.
“I just don’t want to be involved in what’s going on. I have enough on my plate,” she said.
The Council was presented a letter from Royalton High School/Middle School Principal Joel Swenson, at its regular council meeting, May 3. The letter said:
“I am writing this letter to voice my support for the city of Royalton hiring a full-time police chief. In past years, the police chief worked closely with the school district on a number of different issues and initiatives that took place over the course of a regular school year. This included: traffic safety, crisis management, mock crash simulations, presentations to students about drugs and alcohol, help with building security, guidance on security software and investigations. The (former) police chief visited the high school on a weekly basis to visit with students and staff and see how things were going with the biggest employer and largest concentration of people in any area of the city. These visits also gave me, as a building principal, insight into things that might be happening in the city and surrounding areas, that we may want to be paying attention to. A strong connection between the school district and community is very important and the availability of a full-time chief in the past was key to making those connections. I have had very good experiences working with Chief Adam Gunderson and Chief Bruyere over the years. Both have been a valuable resource for the school district and have been tremendously helpful when called upon for support. The current configuration of the police chief position has resulted in a decline of that level of services. The police chief is simply not available a lot of the time.
“Royalton sits on a very busy highway corridor which, unfortunately, also serves as a pipeline for drug and sex trafficking. Having a full-time police chief who works in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will help make the city of Royalton a safer place for its residents and the students who attend its schools. A full-time police chief will ensure consistent and high-quality training for all of the officers on the staff. A full-time police chief will be able to better ascertain the concerns of Royalton residents with regard to crime and ordinances within the city. Finally, a full-time police chief can set the tone and vision of what the city council and residents expect from its police department,” Swenson wrote.
After discussing whether to keep the police chief position part-time or move it to full-time, the Council eventually approved on a 3 - 2 vote, May 3, to hire a full-time police chief, with Cimenski, Schott and Pesta voting “yay” and Verley and Gerads voting “no.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.