Little Falls resident Karen Carver, 78, had an unexpected and invisible visitor under her roof on Christmas Eve. An old man in a red suit would have been the least of her problems.
Instead, Carver heard the voice of a woman from her computer. Someone was trying to scam her.
Carver said she simply opened up her laptop and a white message box appeared, claiming to be a notice from Microsoft Edge. The message warned Carver not to shut down her computer, because she would never be able to turn it back on.
“I couldn’t X them out and then some woman with an accent came on the line and talked to me about how my computer had been hacked and there were dangerous people doing something with it. She got around to even saying the Russians were having something to do with this. And I kept it running for a while and then I thought, this just isn’t right,” she said.
Carver did actually remain on her laptop and followed several instructions before realizing it might be a scam, a mistake anyone could make.
“Numbers started flashing up and down on my computer and she said ‘Oh, we’re just checking this and checking that and then she said if you put the numbers, 363 I think it was, into the computer we can help you,” Carver said.
The first time Carver was asked to input numbers she did, but after the voice started mentioning Russian activity and that they might gain full control of her computer she doubted the legitimacy of the requests.
“I just thought no there’s something very wrong here and that’s when I called my brother,” she said.
Luckily, Carver said her brother used to work for IBM as a computer analyst so she gave him a call. He went to Carver’s after Christmas and spent over an hour working to undo that damage done by the scammers. She said her brother warned if it went any farther, they would claim to be able to fix the computer and ask for a large sum of money.
Carver said she was surprised at what happened since she doesn’t use her computer often. She thinks someone possibly accessed her computer through someone else, since she does use it to contact several people from her high school class.
Carver made a point to contact her bank and credit card companies to look for any suspicious activity, just in case, although, she doesn’t make monetary transactions online.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said that notifying banks is one thing they recommend to people who report being scammed in some way. He said taking precautions like monitoring bank statements, flagging accounts for unusual activity and not leaving mail in the mailbox too long can prevent scammers from ultimately taking residents’ money or personal information. He also recommends logging details of any interaction with scammers, so the Sheriff’s Office can investigate the matter as thoroughly as possible.
Larsen said the Sheriff’s Office receives 16-25 reports of various forms of scams a month.
“One of the most popular weapons of choice is a phone,” Larsen said.
It’s an easy way for a scammer to get access to someone’s home and with many scammers using prepaid phones, location tracking isn’t an option, Larsen said. Just in the past few months, he said people have been scammed by people claiming to be from Apple and asking for gift cards or computer access.
Larsen said if someone reports a scam on their computer, they always recommend bringing it in to be checked by a professional.
Kelen Gangestad, co-owner of Fallsnet said that cases like Carver’s are pretty common and that the business gets a couple calls a week about pop-ups and other suspicious activity on people’s computers.
“That’s the biggest one we hear, is the claim that they are from Microsoft,” said co-owner, Kenten Gangestad.
Gangestad said that each scam is similar in that they’re mostly pop-ups from the internet warning users of an issue with their computer. They often list an 800 number to call for “assistance” when they’ll ask for somewhere between $100 and $400.
“First thing we suggest is just restart the computer. A lot of times that will get rid of the pop-up and if there isn’t an actual infection a lot of times that will just take care of it. Sometimes though if there is already Malware in there and the restart doesn’t fix it, we just recommend that people bring it in and we just clean it up here for them,” Kelen said.
Kenten said that luckily, most of those pop-ups are not too malicious.
“Sometimes they are malicious, though. Sometimes they’ll actually lock the computer or add passwords to it. That is really hard to get around, or worst case scenario they’ll actually encrypt all of the files on the computer,” Kenten said.
If that happens, he said, the computer likely has to be wiped and a user may lose information.
Often the scammers set up a false advertisement on a website, that, Kelen said, if clicked can allow pop-ups and other activity onto someone’s computer.
“They might make it hard to close the ad or prevent you from clicking the X to close it or just pop back up if you do but that’s the extent of what they can do and they’re just relying on people who actually just call them,” Kelen said.
“It sucks, but it’s nothing that’s not preventable,” Kenten said.
Kenten believes that Carver’s pop-up likely came from a website and hid behind her browser until she reopened her computer.
He reiterated that the best thing people can do is restart, but not to shut the computer down. This action, he said, should remove anything that’s running most of the time. If the pop-up is still there, Kenten said to then try and close it out, but never hit OK, accept or run, just cancel or click the X button.
Computer pop-ups are not the only issue, said Kelen. Many people report someone calling them directly and claiming to be from a legitimate company who can help fix their computer. Scammers can gain computer access that way, as well.
The Gangestads said that no legitimate agency will call saying something is wrong with a device and asking for money or gift cards to fix it. If someone does, they just recommend hanging up.
Some of the people do actually pay for their device to be “fixed,” Kenten said. They may see the problem addressed, until a few months later when they have issues again and the scammer asks them for another amount of money.
“They got money out of them once, they’ll keep coming back,” Kenten said.
He also said there are probably three calls a month from someone who actually paid a scammer for services. If that’s the case, Kenten said, the computer needs to be cleaned to remove any control programs the scammer installed.
For those who get to the point of a scammer controlling their mouse and other computer functions, Kenten recommends disconnecting the internet and restarting the computer. He said that they receive several calls from people who let someone take control of their computer, but realized it was a scam before paying.
“Once they give remote control we do recommend they bring it in just to make sure they (the scammers) haven’t put anything malicious on. And we make sure that they don’t get that phone call in two months asking for money with threats to lock out their computer,” Kenten said.
Sheriff Larsen said that there is merit in reporting these instances to the station, but attempting to scam someone is not technically illegal, so unless a resident was actually scammed, it’s difficult to prosecute even if the scammer was identified.
