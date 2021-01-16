International students celebrate New Year with family in Cushing

When Garry and Debra Bultnick hosted a Purple Market cooking demonstration at their home in Little Falls last year, they never anticipated they would make a special friend.
Miguel Hernandez of Caracas, Venezuela, an international student at the University of Arkansas, was visiting a friend in the area and met the Bultnicks at the cooking show. The connection was instant and they spoke of many things.
“It was fantastic,” he said.
As New Year’s Day drew near and Hernandez was in Minnesota once again, this time with his friend, Jairo Sandino of Masaya, Nicaragua, it was only a given that he reconnect with the Bultnicks. He called them and before long, they were on a train from Minneapolis to Staples.
Since the Bultnicks hosted the cooking demonstration, they had moved to Cushing. What better way to end the year than with good friends, Debra said.
“2020 has been a challenging year. It’s a great way to end on a happy note. It’s been a very pleasant way to end the year. It has been delightful,” she said.
While Hernandez and Sandino stayed with the Bultnicks for New Year’s and the following weekend, they had the chance to get to know their new friends on a deeper level. Many smiles and laughter were shared and precious memories were made. So much so, that the Bultnicks and the two international students have decided to make it an annual tradition to ring in the new year together with champagne and lobster, a long-standing tradition of the Bultnicks.
During their visit, Hernandez and Sandino also had a chance to observe Debra cooking a variety of meals and learn a thing or two. The four friends also played a lot of card games, mainly the game, Hand and Foot.
One thing Garry really appreciated was learning more about Nicaragua and Venezuela.
“We’re very thankful that they came. We have learned a lot, too, about their countries and their problems. It’s been a real learning experience,” Garry said.
Hernandez, who worked as a journalist in Venezuela and has a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication as well as a master’s degree in political science, said he received a scholarship from the U.S. government to study digital communication in the United States. At the time he received the scholarship, he was in Peru as he left Venezuela in 2017, due to the political situation in the country, he said.
Most recently, Hernandez finished his studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. and is continuing to study for his master’s degree in digital communication at the University of Georgia in Atlanta.
Hernandez said he isn’t quite sure what his ultimate goal is once he has earned his master’s degree, but that he wants to work in the news media, perhaps television.
The road to finding his niche in journalism wasn’t always clear for him. At first, he thought the priesthood was his calling, but after four years of seminary, was intrigued by journalism. Having the communication skills and enjoying reading and writing, he changed the course of his life.
“I think journalism is the base for democracy because you have the opportunity to read the news and express your opinion about something when you live in a real democracy. I thought journalism would be a great chapter for me,” he said.
Hernandez said he will remain in the United States for another two years on his scholarship and then figure out where his future lies. While he is considering returning to Venezuela, returning to Peru may be a better option given the political uprises in Venezuela, he said. In the past, he has had his own radio program and worked as a journalist for several newspapers.
Sandino plans to remain in the United States on his scholarship and plans to eventually start his own consulting firm in Nicaragua after he finishes his master’s degree in engineering and business. He is also a local ambassador in the city.
One of the goals he has is to take what he learns about industrial engineering in the United States and share it with the people in his hometown and nationwide.
“We want to help communities by providing knowledge to help them build businesses. We have this problem that they go bankrupt because they don’t know how to manage finances, so I want to take the knowledge I learn in the U.S. and put it to work in our country,” he said.
When visiting the Bultnicks, Hernandez and Sandino had the chance to get to know their dogs, Louie and Dora. Both took to them and periodically sought them out for affection. While Sandino was used to pets as his family has a puppy they raised from birth and bottle fed after the mother died during the birthing process, Hernandez was not. In Venezuela, most dogs are kept outside, he said.
One of the many things the two international students like about the U.S. is the wide variety of food from Chinese, Vietnamese and Ethiopian to American, Italian and other delicious food, they said.
“It’s all part of that multi-cultural experience here in the U.S.,” Hernandez said.
In both Venezuela and Nicaragua, rice and beans are commonly served.
Alone in a foreign country, the Bultnicks have become like a family to Hernandez and Sandino. It’s something they appreciated greatly, they said.
