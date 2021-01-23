Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, that COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the jail and how intakes are processed.
According to the monthly sheriff’s report, a total of 61 inmates were at the Morrison County Jail throughout the month of December 2020. The highest jail population on a given day was 26, with an average of about 21 inmates per day. Of the total, 60 were people arrested in Morrison County and one was an intake from Itasca County. The jail has a maximum capacity of 89 inmates, though it is prohibited to fill more than 80% of its beds.
Larsen said right now, due to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19, inmates have to be isolated for two weeks once they are booked into the jail.
“What we need to do is screen who comes into the jail,” Larsen said. “So, we’re still making arrests for DUI and things like that, but now we’re not holding them in our facility. We’re booking them and releasing them. Because of quarantine, we only have so many cells available.”
Larsen added that his office has made exceptions to state recommendations of only making arrests for “shall and must” crimes, along with crimes of violence. He said Morrison County has been one of the least restrictive jails in the state, in terms of bringing in inmates.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said he had felt, through reading crime reports in the newspaper, that several individuals are arrested on drug charges and “seem like they never do any time in jail.”
“We have to do everything we can to have an impact on drug trafficking in Morrison County,” Blaine said.
Larsen said he agreed, and that such complaints were common even before COVID-19 restrictions were in place. He explained that once an arrest is made and the suspect is booked, the Sheriff’s Office really has no control over what happens from that point forward. He said the case then goes to the judicial branch of the government, which makes decisions regarding whether or not an individual is held in confinement.
He added, regarding COVID-19 restrictions, that if it were up to him he would “open the jail up completely.” He said that is not an option, however, because it would put the county at risk from a legal standpoint if an outbreak occurred.
“I agree with you that there should be more people coming into the jail,” Larsen said, in response to Blaine’s comment. “But we are less restrictive, because we’re bringing people in who probably wouldn’t be in other counties. But, if I only have two cells available and we make four arrests that come in, we have to prioritize.”
The situation is also muddied by the fact the jail has areas wherein individuals arrested for different crimes cannot be intermixed. For example, the jail contains a maximum security area specifically for inmates who have been brought in on charges of a violent crime. Someone who was arrested because they were in possession of drugs or who is having a mental health crisis cannot be placed in that maximum security area.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was involved in nine drug investigations during December 2020, meaning it has not put any less emphasis on curbing the use and sale of illicit substances in the county.
“We as a board have asked you to take an aggressive approach to wage the war on the drug problem that we have in this part of the state,” Blaine said. “We don’t want to ask you to do something that you can’t get any results on because of restrictions or anything like that. We appreciate the recent effort that you and your staff have placed on this war. If the issue is in the process, we as a board need to have that discussion and try to address it in a different arena.”
“Everyone’s frustrated over this,” Larsen said. “We don’t want to put on our little kid gloves in handling these cases. We believe everyone should be held accountable.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a $61,875 purchase from Stanley Convergent Security Solutions for an upgrade to the jail’s intercom system;
• Approved the replacement of an account technician position in Social Services;
• Received a payment report from Morrison County Social Services;
• Approved 2021 tobacco licenses for several county businesses;
• Received a report on unpaid taxes as of January 2021. The delinquent tax percent went down from previous years at 2.56%, totaling $1.125 million of $44.029 million in yearly charges; and
• Approved a request from the County Engineer’s Office to purchase a used tandem truck with snow plow and ice control equipment.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.