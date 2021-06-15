A Columbia Heights woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Little Falls, Sunday.
According to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol, at 3:08 p.m. Sunday, Jaden Hanfler, 18, Little Falls, driving a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, was stopped in westbound traffic at the intersection of Highways 27 and 238. Krystal Lynn Fox, 39, Columbia Heights, was also westbound in a 1999 Ford Explorer when she swerved after noticing the stopped traffic.
“The Ford lost control and (came) into contact with the Volkswagen,” reads the report.
Fox was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Hanfler was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, according to the State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.