A Columbia Heights woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Little Falls, Sunday.

According to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol, at 3:08 p.m. Sunday, Jaden Hanfler, 18, Little Falls, driving a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, was stopped in westbound traffic at the intersection of Highways 27 and 238. Krystal Lynn Fox, 39, Columbia Heights, was also westbound in a 1999 Ford Explorer when she swerved after noticing the stopped traffic.

“The Ford lost control and (came) into contact with the Volkswagen,” reads the report.

Fox was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Hanfler was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, according to the State Patrol.

