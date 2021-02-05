To the Editor:
What’s dividing America. Let’s look back over the past five to six decades and see what changes may have contributed to this divide. Looking at the two-party system, changes with either party’s position, policies or platform, not much, the biggest change is the inability to work together.
Looking from the issue of rights and freedom. So are there things happening in this area to provoke division? I believe yes, and it’s being done voluntarily — 1) the right to a free and private ballot, ex. stickers, yard signs, phone banks, flags and photo IDs; 2) freedom of press, ex. fake news, how or who determines what is or isn’t fake; 3) Civil Rights, depends on your nationality?
One big difference is the power of money and its ability to influence. Using this power to persuade us to believe and think. With the Supreme Courts ruling, Citizens United, this influence to divide is out of hand. Both Republicans and Democrats are using this power to divide us, refusing to work together, blaming the other side. Persuading us to choose sides, telling us the other side is evil.
Time to stop the division, don’t give the influence of money, the power to persuade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.