To the Editor:
It’s time to talk plainly about individual rights.
Right now our county has a horrible COVID rate, so I don’t understand why many people are still not wearing masks to protect the rights ... and the lives ... of their neighbors. Possibly a few of them have a medical condition or have had COVID shots and think now they don’t need to wear a mask.
But many who don’t wear masks think they’re somehow defending their individual rights, and without considering others’, they complain about Walz and Biden telling them what to do. Thank heavens they didn’t issue a proclamation requiring people to wear pants!
What about the rights of the vulnerable people who want to shop for their groceries, or pick up their prescriptions, but fear going because of the risk of being infected by maskless people protecting their “rights”? Why are those who follow the rules being penalized by those who won’t?
There are limits on individual rights. A well-known example: you have freedom of speech, but that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to yell “fire” in a crowded theater. You shouldn’t be taking away others’ rights while exercising your own.
Let’s all look out for others’ rights, we’ll all do better.
