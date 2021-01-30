Independent filmmaker from Little Falls creates unique documentary

With a love and passion for videography, Jesse Kretsinger of Richfield is happy to have returned to what he first learned as a student at the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls. Being busy with life in general and working full-time as a pharmacy technician, he had somewhat strayed away from videography for a while.
However, when the 2020 Little Falls Summer Musical trudged forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to present “Godspell,” he jumped at the opportunity to create something unique. The result is a documentary titled, “All for the Best: How to Make a Musical During a Global Pandemic,” which was released Jan. 30.
To view the documentary, visit tinyurl.com/aftbmovie.
Kretsinger began filming for the documentary about the time auditions were announced for Godspell. Although the majority of theater companies in Minnesota had put a halt to their productions due to the pandemic, the Little Falls Summer Musical opted to present one anyway despite the many challenges. Where to hold it? How to rehearse safely? Kretsinger believed it was worth documenting the unique journey.
“We were doing something other people weren’t doing. With that in mind, I approached the producer Michael Burr with the idea of documenting it in the best way I knew how through videography,” he said.
Normally, the Little Falls Summer Musical holds its productions in the auditorium at the Little Falls Community High School. Since the regulations that were set at the time by Gov. Tim Walz in response to COVID-19 prevented the organization from presenting the musical at the school, it was held at the Long Drive-In Theatre in Long Prairie where an audience could attend — drive-in style and socially distanced.
There were many challenges Kretsinger as well as the cast had to overcome along the way. He was also playing the role of
“Judas” in the musical.
“I think the main challenge was filming parts of the documentary and being a part of the show at the same time,” he said.
Besides focusing on trying to get decent shots of those who were practicing, Kretsinger had to rehearse himself. He also had to learn the lines and music at the same pace as the others, all the while filming them.
What made rehearsing for the musical even more challenging was the fact that they had to stay socially distanced.
“We had a lot of protocols in place that made every step of the process more difficult,” he said.
Kretsinger said he is thankful for the experience he had of learning videography, film making and how to use editing software at the Little Falls Community High School. Without that knowledge, he wouldn’t have known how and the project would have never been done.
Kretsinger has also learned a few things along his journey of making the documentary. Encouraged by Burr to seek grants, Kretsinger is thrilled that he received funding grants from the Five Wings Art Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board. It enabled him to work full-time on the documentary.
“I didn’t realize that was an option until Michael Burr suggested I could get grant funding for this. I was ecstatic to be able to work on something I felt very strongly and was passionate about,” he said.
Kretsinger recently established his own company, Discourier Media, and is looking forward to working on other film projects to the benefit of Minnesota businesses and organizations.
Looking to how the Little Falls Summer Musical was able to pull it off despite the ongoing pandemic and hold a musical anyway, Kretsinger said the documentary gives the audience a glimpse into what it was like. The victories, the challenges and everything in between. After all, complying with all the protocols and social distancing guidelines in order to keep everyone safe, is technically not very practical when it is applied to a theater setting.
In a theater setting, Kretsinger said, the actors, actresses and other people on the set work closely and interact with one another. It is also not unusual for them to share the same room or area when makeup and hair is done and costumes are changed.
Although Kretsinger was the only one who filmed and edited the documentary, he doesn’t consider the production to be his sole creation. Rather, he views it as a collaborative effort of all of those involved in the summer musical. All had so much into it and because of their determination and work together, they prevailed.
Those who are interested in learning more about the services Kretsinger offers, can contact him at discouriermedia@gmail.com.
