The official results of the 2020 General Election may not be known until late this week, but unofficial tallies indicate a strong showing for incumbents in local municipal and school district races.
The three seats on the Little Falls City Council all appear as if they will be retained by their current occupants: Raquel Lundberg, Gerald Knafla and Frank Gosiak.
The closest race was in Ward 1, where incumbent Lundberg carried a 651 - 494 advantage over Sarah Okroi with some absentee ballots yet to be counted. Despite the lead, Lundberg was not taking anything for granted Wednesday when reached for comment. Because there were still uncounted votes that had not been tallied, she declined to comment until results are officially canvassed by the Morrison County Board.
Gosiak also faced some stiff competition in his bid to continue his representation of Ward 3.
The Councilman himself didn’t even know that he had won until late Wednesday morning. In fact, he totaled 647 votes for the victory — 270 more than his closest challenger, Jeremy Hanfler. Dawn M. Meyer and Richard D. Berg tallied 109 and 69 votes, respectively.
“I’m not a very computer-savvy person, so I haven’t really been watching the results or anything like that,” Gosiak said. “I just found out that I had won not too long ago when people started telling me.”
He said there had been “a lot of weird stuff” happening during this council race. He said a half-page ad taken out in the Morrison County Record in favor of Hanfler, and false accusations that he was part of a Black Lives Matter group left him unsure about his prospects in this year’s election.
“I didn’t want to worry about it too much,” he said. “But I am happy that I won. We have a lot to do yet.”
He listed balancing the budget as a top priority for his upcoming four-year term, but he also wants to focus on meeting the needs of people in the community. Examples he gave were working toward a youth center to benefit the young people of Little Falls and finding ways the Council can help the city’s elderly population with their physical and mental health needs.
“I want to get out in the community and find out exactly what people need and if there’s anything in this world I can do to help them,” Gosiak said.
Knafla was the only Council candidate who did not have to sweat out an election. He ran unopposed in Little Falls Ward 2 and picked up 1,497 votes.
Incumbent Mayor Al Yoder also won re-election in Motley, tallying 244 votes compared to 51 for challenger Robert L. Follis.
John Kulla won a narrow mayoral race in Elmdale, finishing with a 15-vote edge against Denis Carlson, 43-28.
Morrison County cities and school districts had positions on the ballot during the 2020 General Election. Here are the results from across the county:
Cities
• City of Bowlus: The mayor, city treasurer and one city council seat will be decided by a write-in vote once votes are officially canvassed this week. There were 70, 34 and 28 write-in votes, respectively. Jake Wentland secured 117 (80.69%) of the votes for a spot on the Council.
• City of Buckman: Incumbent Mayor Greg Gangl (123 votes, 90.44%), City Councilman Jeff Dingmann 131, 97.76%), City Clerk Linda Brezinka (129, 98.47%) and City Treasurer Bobbi Brisk (132, 100%) all won unopposed races to reclaim their seats.
• City of Elmdale: Jim Solorz and Greg Larson, both incumbents, tallied 55 and 52 votes to retain city council seats; while City Treasurer incumbent Eva Maciej earned 58 votes to keep her position.
• City of Flensburg: Newcomers highlighted the races in Flensburg, where lone mayoral candidate James Gorka got 81 votes (64.84%) with 44 write-in votes. Allison Potter and Rob Skiba finished with 84 and 75 votes, respectively, to claim the two open council seats. The most hotly contested race was in the special election for a Council seat. Tammy Gorka (50 votes, 40.98%) narrowly edged out Stephen Atkins (29, 23.77%), Damon Drew (17, 13.93%) and write-in candidates (26, 21.31%).
• City of Genola: Incumbent Mayor Larry Korf ran unopposed and got 25 votes to retain his position. Charles Storkamp and Tim O’Neill, both incumbents, got 24 and 21 votes to hold their seats.
• City of Harding: Incumbent Council member David Hayes got 52 votes unopposed; with Corey Hayes, also an incumbent, getting 51 votes unopposed. Denise Young notched 54 votes to take a special election for a Council seat. She was running unopposed.
• City of Hillman: Nine write-in votes were counted in the Mayor and City Clerk races, while eight ballots were cast for write-ins for an opening on the City Council.
• City of Lastrup: Kay Hoheisel picked up 41 votes, 95.35%, to be elected mayor. A council seat went to Ross Shoultz (46, 97.87%) and treasurer to Diane Schmidtz (47, 97.92%).
• City of Motley: Incumbent City Council members Steve Johnson and Pat O’Regan won their seats back with vote totals of 209 (56.95%) and 147 (40.05%), respectively.
• City of Pierz: Mayoral incumbent Dave Fischer (623 votes, 97.50%); Council incumbent Jacque Ballou (577, 97.80%); and incumbent City Clerk Kyle Bednar (614, 99.19%) all won re-election.
• City of Randall: Incumbent Mayor Danny Lane Noss (287 votes, 96.31%) won re-election running unopposed. Jim Chyba (204, 43.68%) and Ricky Turner (255, 54.6%) both retained their City Council seats as incumbents and Mary Venske (296, 99%) claimed a special election for an open Council seat.
• City of Royalton: City Council Incumbent Ron Verley got 378 votes (49.74%) to retain his seat, while newcomer Kurt Schott (369, 48.55%) won an open seat on the Council.
• City of Sobieski: Incumbent Mayor Tim Opatz got 94 votes (97.92%) to keep his position. City Clerk Joyce Holtz, also an incumbent, came in at 97, 97.98% with incumbent Councilman Robert Czech (90,52.02%) retaining his seat, as well. Jeffrey A. Borash got 77 votes (44.51%) to earn an open seat on the Council.
• City of Swanville: Incumbent Mayor Sandra Lange got 150 votes (98.04%) to keep her spot. Norman A. Carlson also won re-election with 138 votes (86.25%) while 22 write-in votes were cast to fill a Council seat vacated by Debra Wood.
• City of Upsala: Mayor Rollie Johnson got 203 votes (93.12%) to be re-elected to a two-year term. Incumbent Council Member Lana Bartells retained her seat (103 votes, 24.35%), but Dennis Westrich (93, 21.99%) lost his bid for re-election with newcomer Mitch Lange claiming 158 votes (37.35%). Seth Strassburg picked up 68 votes (16.08%).
Schools
• Little Falls School Board: Incumbent Julie LeMieur (5,882 votes, 35.44%) and newcomers Doug Dahlberg (5,649, 34.04%) and Kelsie Herzog (4,954, 29.85%) won the three open seats as the only candidates.
• Pierz School Board: Incumbent candidates Rick Sczublewski (2,027 votes, 34.22%) and Steve Boser (2,007, 33.88%) won re-election, with Ashley Toops (1,794, 30.29%) joining them on the Board. There were also 95 write-in votes.
• Royalton School Board: Rian Hofstad (976 votes, 26.26%), Angela Roering (835, 22.47%) and Tyra Baumann (77, 20.88%) won the three open seats on the board, narrowly edging out Elizabeth Verley (667, 17.95%). Write-in candidates also garnered 462 votes, more than 12%.
• Swanville School Board: Luke Peterson (388 votes, 34.19%), Christopher David Kircher (382, 33.66%) and Kathleen A. Beckman (350, 30.84%) all won re-election campaigns with no challengers for their seats.
• Upsala School Board: Incumbent Stephen Roerick (644 votes, 26.59%) won re-election. Joining him are Marvin D. Wensmann (693, 28.61%) and Brittany Harren (553, 22.83%), who defeated Randy Leners (521, 21.51%) in a narrow vote.
• Staples-Motley School Board: In a five-person race for three open seats, Lisa Anderson (606 votes, 27.89%), Bryan Winkels (475, 21.86%) and Greg Frisk (410, 18.87%) were the victors. They came in ahead of Jeremy Reeck (356, 16.38%) and Erich Heppner (309, 14.22%).
(Editor’s note: These results do not include any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, that were received after Nov. 3. In Minnesota, those ballots will be accepted, counted and segregated until Nov. 10.)
