Improving grazing lands through SFA program

When spring arrives in Minnesota, it isn’t unusual for farmers to turn their cattle out to pasture. Several months later when fall approaches, farmers pull the cattle back. In an effort to help farmers improve existing grazing lands and expand new, the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA), in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is offering its Technical Assistance for Grazing program at no cost to farmers.
“The program is designed to offer one-on-one boots on the ground training to farmers wanting to begin, improve upon or expand their grazing enterprise,” said SFA Soil Health Lead Jared Luhman.
The program is offered to farmers in Becker, Benton, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Normal, Ottertail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Stearns, Todd and Wadena counties.
Luhman said the goal is to work with 20 farmers, who form a cohort, over a period of two years. Besides having three or four annual cohort meetings via Zoom and one or two field days per year to one of the farms, Luhman said it is a way for farmers to network with other farmers, who are seeking to improve their grazing system.
“Sometimes people can have a hard time believing something will work until they see it coming together and see how the soil health principles are integrated. That’s why we have the field days,” he said.
During the program, participating farmers will receive a farm assessment of their operation by Luhman and other SFA staff, help developing a grazing plan, training on adaptive grazing as well as fencing techniques and equipment, stockmanship training, implementation of soil health principles and networking with other graziers.
Luhman said that when it comes to the farm assessment, he has found that it is better to meet with the farmer face-to-face and to walk the land rather than to fully rely on aerial photos or descriptions.
“There are so many variables that go into grazing an operation and goes into the context of the operation that has to be concise when making plans,” he said.
Once an assessment has been completed of the farmland and the operation, a grazing plan is developed. SFA also considers what the land is used for and at that time of the year, what the advantages are of each enterprise and more. By looking at the entire operation and not just grazing, Luhman said they work toward developing a plan that is based on the context that is unique to each farmer that will hopefully result in a more profitable and soil health improving enterprise.
As part of the program, farmers will learn about adaptive grazing. Luhman said that it’s quite common for farmers to just turn out their cattle in the spring and pull them off in the fall.
“They have the whole farm to pick and choose from, which is not a good way to manage cattle, so what people have gone to doing is a rotational grazing system,” he said.
Luhman said some farmers may already have a rotational grazing system in place. With the farm divided into eight to 12 different paddocks, the cattle may be moved to each paddock every two to four days. While the system may be systematic and consistent, if it is done without taking other variables into consideration, some areas may be grazed too much or too little.
“You may have some farm fields that are close to the home farm that had gotten manure consistently back when it was a dairy farm and very productive. Maybe there’s a field somewhere else that is hilly, was tilled and has lost a lot of fertility and isn’t producing a lot of grass,” he said.
In addition to increasing chances of improvement and success, it is important to consider the different times of the year and the growing season.
“We get 60% of our grass production in two months of the year, so we can’t graze the same in May and June as we do in November,” Luhman said.
Adaptive grazing refers to a system that is not specific to place, but enables the farmer to adapt his or her management style to whatever the current situation may be.
SFA offers participating farmers training on fencing and equipment. While people may not always consider polywire and stepping fence to be a fairly advanced technology, in comparison to the alternative for farmers 150 years ago having wood posts and barbwire that made it very difficult to manage adaptively, Luhman said simple fencing should not always be disregarded as effective. It’s also not very expensive, Luhman said.
“We will be teaching and instructing on the different tools that are available with this whole management system, such as polywire and fence posts that really allow us to move a head of cattle with the precision like a zero-turn lawnmower. We can fence exactly where we want the cattle to be and then roll that up and move them to a different place the next day or the next month. It really changes how we are able to manage the land,” he said.
When working with his own cattle, Luhman said he prefers to do it in such a way that takes animal’s natural behaviors and instincts into consideration. As a result, he is able to work them in a low-stress environment.
As part of the program, farmers will be able to learn more about stockmanship.
“Working with their natural instincts you can manage and work cattle even more efficiently,” he said.
Lastly, participating farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about implementing five soil health principles that are very beneficial. Not only because of the positive environmental impact they have, but also because of how they benefit wildlife.
Luhman said the five principles to achieve soil health include minimal disturbance, both chemically and mechanically, having a diversity of plant species on the landscape, keeping the soil covered as much as possible, keeping a live root in the soil and green growing plants on the soil as long as possible for excellent carbon sequestration and livestock integration.
“In any sort of agricultural system, there are many ways to apply those soil health principles. The trick of the challenge is figuring out how specifically those soil health principles apply to a given farmer, context and at any given time,” he said.
Luhman said SFA works with farmers to get a deeper understanding of he soil health principles, so it becomes like second nature think about them during the daily managing of the farm.
“We want them to keep them in mind. How can I minimize disturbance today? How can I keep more green and growing plants on my land this fall? How can I implement livestock in a way I haven’t otherwise?” he said are questions to think about.
Luhman encourages farmers regardless of size to consider committing to the program. For more information, call Luhman at (507) 271-5968 or email jared@sfa-mn.org.
