To the Editor:
President Trump’s accomplishments included: Defending the unborn, recognizing the dignity of a person begins in the womb. Requesting UN countries to release Christian prisoners. Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Diverting war with North Korea. Abraham Accord; brokering three Middle East peace deals. Bringing 57 hostages home. New trade deals with Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil and India. Making U.S. energy independent from foreign nations with all forms of energy. Defeating ISIS, bringing troops home. Advocating for children with school choice policy. Creating Space Force for cybersecurity. Mission Act for veterans’ health care. Lowering taxes, reducing regulations helping families and small business. Deeming addiction a major health crisis. Increasing enforcement to fight drug and human trafficking. Criminal justice reform. Creating opportunity zones in inner cities helping minorities. Securing funding for black colleges. Taking U.S. out of Paris Accord and Iran Deal, protecting American jobs and workers. Lowering prescription drug costs to those of other nations. Achieving record low unemployment and wage increases over all demographics. Operation Warp Speed, cutting red tape to fight COVID, a vaccine in one year. Revitalizing pride in America by standing for freedom of speech, religious liberty and forgotten middle class.
