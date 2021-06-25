Stacy Gold told the Randall City Council about her dream, June 16.
Gold, the Early Childhood Director for the Little Falls Community School District, was there to present her idea for a new playground at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary.
“And I have a dream that I’m growing Dr. Knight,” she said. “I’m growing the program, I’m finding more families, I’m getting more children in our program.”
Part of that dream is already coming true. Gold said Early Childhood is “booming” nationwide, as more and more people realize the importance of the first five years of life on a child’s development. Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary in Randall — part of the Little Falls Community School District — is no different. Gold said there are already 27 children enrolled in preschool held at Dr. Knight Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year. That’s three times the number of children there were when she started with the district eight years ago.
“That’s super exciting for you as a city,” Gold said. “Because, that tells you that there’s some young families out there. I’m glad that I have been able to connect with them, and I think that one of the most important things is connection, and having that connection with the families. Then we’re there to support them and we have a nice, healthy relationship between the families and the school district.”
She wants to continue that momentum by adding a new playground between the tennis courts and baseball field, on the north side of the elementary building. It would be age-appropriate for children in the early childhood program — ages 2 - 5 — but also for elementary students, up to age 12.
Gold said, aside from students, it could also be used by residents of the city outside of school hours, as well as by visitors to the community in town to take in a ball game.
“When I was a parent out here for JVL (Junior Victory League), I would have loved to have a place for my little ones to play while I was watching my ball player,” Gold said.
This wouldn’t be the first playground Gold has worked to get built. She worked with Flagship Recreation, part of Landscape Structures, for the playground at the Early Childhood Center in Little Falls. The company also built the Taylor Chebet Twitchell Playground in Little Falls.
The playground at the Early Childhood Center, Gold said, cost about $32,000. That is built for children age 2 - 5. She said having the playground in Randall be appropriate for children age 2 - 12 would cost a bit more. The current price tag is estimated at approximately $40,000.
“That said, I have some money,” Gold said.
She told the Council she had already received approval from Little Falls Community School District Superintendent Stephen Jones for $22,500 in what she referred to as “seed money.” That money would be provided to help pay for the up-front costs of the playground, but would have to be paid back to the district over an agreed upon period of time.
Gold hopes to work with the community — individuals, organizations, clubs and the city itself — to raise another $22,000. That would give Gold and her partners at Flagship Recreation almost $45,000 with which to work.
“That’s my dream,” Gold said.
Mayor Dan Noss brought up a question about who would be liable if someone were to get injured on the playground. Gold said she didn’t have an answer for him, but City Manager Matt Pantzke said if it was built on the school’s property, it would likely be covered by the district’s insurance policy.
Council Member Jeff Wright asked whether the location would cause safety concerns due to its proximity to the ball field. That likely wouldn’t be an issue during JVL games, he said, but he wondered if the adults playing for the Randall Cubs and their opponents could hit a foul ball hard enough to injure someone.
“I don’t even park my vehicle anywhere close,” Wright said. “It’s another concern, kind of, with where you’re located. Can something be done, like a black netting? I’ve seen that put up in places to stop (foul balls), too. But, of course, there’s upkeep of netting.”
Pantzke eventually looked up the amount of space between the tennis court and the dugout on the first base side of the baseball field on Beacon. He said there was about 75 feet, and 20 - 30 feet would likely have to be left available for opposing baseball teams to warm up.
Gold said, at the time of the meeting, an exact footprint of the playground was not available, though Stacy Strand of Flagship was going to be getting measurements that week. But, she said she doubted there would be space in that location without encroaching on the space needed for the ball field.
A couple of other locations were discussed, such as under the trees near the existing playground, and south of the elementary parking lot. Though each had its merits, neither was a sure thing to work for what Gold was proposing.
She said — although she knew there was no way to make everyone happy — she wanted to avoid putting the playground in a place where people said it “wrecked” something else.
“There’s some good things brought up during the presentation,” Noss said. “The bottom line is funding. We didn’t budget for this, this year. If we can’t give you any money this year, what’s your ongoing — do you need something next year? Or, do you have a, ‘Well, we wish have to have something in by this date?’”
Gold said she hoped three years would be enough time to work with community members and organizations to raise the other $22,000. Noss said he liked the project and thanked Gold for bringing it forward, but ultimately could not commit to any funding at this time.
“If nothing else, you have a face, and you have a plan now,” Gold said. “Now you can start thinking about it; you can start talking about it.”
