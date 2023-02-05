    With the love for art ingrained in her since early childhood, Erika Powers was thrilled when she started working at Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls in March 2022. Back then, she applied for and was accepted for the position as operations manager. Little did she know at the time, that in less than 10 months, she’d be promoted to executive director.

    “I love my job,” she said.

Illinois native finds dream job in Little Falls at GRA
Working with artists, getting to know their stories and sharing their work with the community is a favorite for Great River Arts Executive Director Erika Powers.

