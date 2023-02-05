Illinois native finds dream job in Little Falls at GRA

With the love for art ingrained in her since early childhood, Erika Powers was thrilled when she started working at Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls in March 2022. Back then, she applied for and was accepted for the position as operations manager. Little did she know at the time, that in less than 10 months, she’d be promoted to executive director.
“I love my job,” she said.
Looking back, Powers said the transition from operations manager to executive director has been a huge change. However, the fact that she already knew the organization and had experience working at the art gallery made the transition easier.
“I definitely think it helped starting out as the operation manager prior to taking on the director role,” she said. There’s a lot of things for me to learn, but I’m excited to learn it and hopefully, get some more things going on at Great River Arts.”
While there are many things Powers loves about her job, her favorite part is working with the artists and getting to work on the exhibitions the gallery has.
“I really enjoy the visual arts and it’s just brought me so much joy to be able to work with these artists, learn their stories, learn about the work and then be able to share it with the community,” she said.
Growing up in Homer Glen, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, Powers said her parents introduced her to art at an early age by taking her to galleries and museums. It is something she enjoys doing still to this day, she said.
After she graduated from high school, she completed her under grad in history at the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 2017 and later in 2019, a master’s degree in museum studies from the Western Illinois University in Illinois.
Since Powers moved to Little Falls, she has fallen in love with the city and all it has to offer.
“There is so much that Little Falls has to offer in comparison to where I grew up. We didn’t have museums or art centers and I feel like what a great opportunity it is in Little Falls to have so many different organizations,” she said.
Getting to know people and the community as a whole has been a fun adventure, as well.
“I really enjoy it here. The community has been really friendly and welcoming and everyone seems to want to have Great River Arts succeed and be a part of that success,” she said.
One of the goals Powers has as the executive director, besides doing a great job, is to be a person that is welcoming and very positive about all that Great River Arts has to offer.
“I want people to come in and enjoy what we have here,” she said.
When Powers isn’t working, she enjoys being outdoors, going for walks and more. She also has a goal to try cross-country skiing.
“I’ve only gone once, but I’m like, ‘I’m in Minnesota. I need to learn how to do this,’” she said.
Powers also likes visiting different parks, spending time with family and friends and trying out new restaurants or different places in Little Falls and surrounding areas, since she is new to Minnesota.
“The last year has been all about exploring the state,” she said.
