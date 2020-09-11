To the Editor:
In the race for president, there are three important issues on what is best for America: national defense, jobs and a strong economy and respect for human life. On all three, only President Trump qualified. Joe Biden flunks the test.
On national defense, President Trump has significantly increased U.S. defense spending and brought the U.S. military forces to be stronger than Russia and China. Under the Obama-Biden administration, the U.S. defense budget was cut to where even the U.S. Navy was at its weakest point since before World War II.
On abortion and respect for life, Trump has an outstanding pro-life record, while Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are for killing unborn babies up to the point of birth. Trump stopped taxpayer funding for abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, which has endorsed Biden. Harris voted against a Senate bill that protects babies who survive a botched abortion. Trump appointed two outstanding pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden said he will appoint two pro-abortion judges.
On the national economy, Trump favors free enterprise, jobs and economic growth. Biden favors socialism and a government dominated economy. If Trump is re-elected, America wins.
— William Wenzel, Little Falls
