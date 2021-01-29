To the Editor:
COVID-19 does not directly kill you. It maximizes the effects of existing diseases or causes pneumonia, heart attacks or strokes.
In 2019, there were 2.6 million deaths. In 2020 the were about 3.0 to 3.1 million deaths. That was an increase of 400,000 parents, husbands, wives and children or a 12% increased dead while our population only increased by 1%
Many feel that it is mostly old people dying. The number of people over the age of 74 increased by 14%. The largest percentage of increased deaths were in the 25 - 44 age group. That was a whopping 28.9% with men having even a greater increase.
People under the age of 25 was only 2% while 46 - 64 was 14.4% and 65 - 74 was 21.5%.
The months of January and February 2020 were normal. Every month from March 2020 on had significantly more deaths that the previous years. This tracks well with the increase of COVID-19 cases.
If COVID-19 is not the cause, then we as a country have increased deaths and we do not know why.
Numbers are from December 2020. — A. John Peters, Browerville
