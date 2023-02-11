‘I turned 21 in prison’

This is the first article in a three-part series of the impact addiction can have on individuals and families. Next: When death comes knocking.
Looking back, the drugs were never worth the pain and consequences that followed, said Sara Ballou of Randall. While she has been sober for more than seven years, the memories remain.
After enduring physical, verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of her mom, Ballou said she eventually went to live with her dad, Doug. However, he wasn’t there a whole lot, she said.
“He was just busy, you know,” she said.
As a result, Ballou said she was cared for by her Grandpa Merle, who lived next door.
“He helped me a lot,” she said.
As time went by and Ballou grew into a teenager, her desire to be independent and hang out and party with friends, became stronger. At some point, she was also introduced to marijuana.
Ballou said it wasn’t until she was 15 or 16, she tried methamphetamine for the first time. She never anticipated the hold it would have on her.
“I just figured I’d do it on occasion to have fun or whatever. Before I knew it, I was addicted,” she said.
At 17, Ballou became pregnant with Darian, who she gave birth to in 2008. Wanting to get better, she lived with Darian at an addiction treatment center in the St. Cloud area. However, little did she know when she went in that an incident there would be the very thing that would send her into relapse.
“You could have your kids there, we had a room and had just gotten there. I wanted to give Darian a bath, but the shower curtain had black mold on it,” she said.
Ballou said she had spoken to the personnel working at the treatment center about the black mold.
“Instead of giving me a new shower curtain, they gave me a Dixie cup of bleach in it to clean the curtain with,” she said.
In the few seconds Ballou turned her back to remove the shower curtain, Darian grabbed the cup and drank the bleach. Mortified over what happened, Ballou said thankfully Darian vomited right away. However, the personnel at the treatment center called Child Protective Services, and because Ballou had failed to keep Darian safe, he was removed from her care. It didn’t matter that it had been an accident, she said.
“They took him away from me, so I left treatment and got high. I didn’t want to stay there with the stigma of having my kid taken away from me,” she said.
Darian was about a year and a half old at that time. For a while, he went to live with his dad and later, lived with her brother and her sister. Although Ballou saw Darian from time to time, by then, the addiction was running her life.
“I had better things to do (drugs), you know, or so I thought. Early in life, it sucked me right in. I still see people that get high and I try to help them,” she said.
Besides using drugs herself, Ballou also sold them. It was easy and fast money, while living the fast life. Looking back, she realizes how much time she wasted for nothing.
“I thought I was living the fast life, but it really wasn’t anything, because you’re just sitting in somebody’s basement, coloring a picture for hours. Or sitting in your car for hours, doing nothing. Like, what the hell was I doing?” she said.
Haunted by the trauma of having Darian removed from her, Ballou said using drugs became a way to cope with it all.
“I just wanted to forget it all. They took my kid away for that whole bleach thing, which I didn’t really think was my fault. There shouldn’t even have been a moldy shower curtain there in the first place. It was an accident,” she said.
Ballou’s lifestyle eventually brought her to the women-only Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee twice.
“First, when I was 20, for six months and then I went back at 22 for nine months. I turned 21 in prison,” she said.
Her golden birthday of 23 was spent in prison, as well, she said.
Ballou said the first time she went to prison was for possession of drugs. Having learned to adapt to her surroundings since an early age, she was determined to make the best of the situation.
“I just kind of accepted it as it was. I was sober. My dad said at least he knew where I was at. I also had to go to school when I was there, so it was OK,” she said.
Ballou later returned to prison a second time after violating her probation, she said.
In 2015, Ballou found herself in trouble with the law again for being in possession of drugs. She was then court ordered to go through the county’s drug court program. It was the beginning to redemption from living a life in addiction.
“If it wasn’t for them, I strongly believe I wouldn’t be where I am today. It saved my life because they believed in me when I didn’t even believe in myself,” she said.
Although Ballou had a shaky start in the program, it all changed when she found out that she had a chance of getting Darian back.
“I have been clean ever since then,” she said.
Not long after, she also discovered that she was four months pregnant with her second child, Donovan.
Reminiscing, Ballou said Darian was 7 when he returned to her care. As thrilling and meaningful as it was to have a second chance like that, the reality was that both had a hard time adjusting to one another. He had his own mental health struggles, too, which sometimes came out in violent behavior.
While being a mom to a struggling teenager has certainly not been easy, Ballou said he will always be her son and she loves him very much.
Three years ago, Ballou gave birth to her third child, a daughter she named, Kyla.
Continuously looking to improve her life, Ballou purchased 10 acres near Randall last year. Her goal is to live off the land as much as she can. She’s also extremely thankful to her dad for helping her establish her home. She also works at the gas station in Randall.
Another important aspect that has supported Ballou’s success in staying sober is keeping her circle of friends small and making sure they are sober, as well. She also intentionally seeks things she knows will add positivity to her life and, as a result, tries her best to stay away from anything negative, she said.
While she’s continuously looking forward to improving her future, Ballou said she often thinks about the difference the drug court program made in her life. It is a program she wishes more addicts would embrace when given the chance. She knows firsthand the difference it can make. After all, it saved her life and gave her another chance, she said.
