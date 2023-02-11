    This is the first article in a three-part series of the impact addiction can have on individuals and families. Next: When death comes knocking.

    Looking back, the drugs were never worth the pain and consequences that followed, said Sara Ballou of Randall. While she has been sober for more than seven years, the memories remain.

‘I turned 21 in prison’
Sara Ballou has been sober since Aug. 5, 2015, after successfully completing the drug court program in Morrison County.

