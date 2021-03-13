Collaboration was the key to putting shots in the arms of nearly 500 people Saturday, March 6, at the Family Medical Center in Little Falls.
On March 3, the day Minnesota received its first shipment of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, representatives from CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital learned they could potentially get their hands on 500 doses. But there was a catch — those 500 shots had to be administered within three days.
“I’m like, ‘We have to do this,’” said Carla Zupko, vice president of patient care service at St. Gabriel’s. “For our community, it’s our responsibility, I feel like, as health care providers in the community. I called Brad Vold from the county and said, ‘Brad, I want to make this happen. What can we do?’”
With that, the wheels were set in motion for a mass vaccination clinic during which more than 400 people age 65 and older received the one-dose vaccine. All that was put together in three days, and the shots were administered in a matter of four hours.
It all came down to working together for a common cause. Morrison County Public Health took the phone calls to get everyone on the vaccine list, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital planned the event and prepared the vaccine while Family Medical Center front desk staffers Lana Erdman and Kathleen Otte got to work on how they were going to get everyone registered and checked on the morning of the event. There were 20 employees from St. Gabriel’s Health and three from the county to assist in the day’s activities.
Even small, seemingly simple tasks had to be taken into account. Zupko said 500 Band-Aids and syringes had to be taken out of their packaging and vaccination cards had to be properly prepared for the event. Being able to do so, however, kept things moving at a consistent and efficient pace.
“Normally, we wouldn’t have thought to ever do this,” Zupko said. “It takes a lot to get everybody organized and to have all the supplies and workflows — it takes a lot of different people and a lot of moving parts to get it all organized. Everybody was excited to be involved. Everybody wants to help, and they do what they can. By everybody working together, it’s amazing that we pulled it off.”
“I can’t rave enough about how smooth it went,” Vold, Morrison County’s Public Health director, told the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
Joan Gondringer of Albany was contacted by a friend and informed about Saturday’s clinic. She was one of the hundreds of people to receive their vaccination Saturday. She admitted that normally she is not a fan of getting shots. For this one, however, she was more than happy to roll up her sleeves.
“I feel like I’m getting my life back,” she said. “We haven’t even celebrated Christmas. I have one room in the basement that’s just full of Christmas gifts yet. We’re planning on doing that in April, because my husband will get his second vaccine this week. Then we’ll be fully vaccinated, so we’re planning on doing Christmas with the kids. That will be nice — so nice. I’m even going to set a tree up.”
Gondringer said she and her husband have been isolated for much of the past year, rarely getting the chance to see their adult children and grandchildren. Even when they have been able to see them, it has been from a distance.
She said, more than anything, she was just excited to get close to her loved ones again — especially to give them hugs.
“One daughter I walk with, fully masked, on occasion, but otherwise I haven’t been near any of them in months,” Gondringer said. “From a distance we see them, but no hugs. I miss that.”
Being able to help people like Gondringer was what motivated staff from the hospital, clinic and county to put together such a major undertaking in a short amount of time. Zupko said she received “no resistance” from anyone who was approached about helping.
She added that many of the patients also expressed their gratitude to the health organizations who worked to get them vaccinated.
“To be able to do this, to me, it’s such a great service for our community that we can actually provide that for them,” she said. “In collaboration with the county, like, we’re all in this together and we’re all trying to do the best things that we can for the people in our community.”
Also enabling local health care providers to go forward with a mass clinic was the fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just one dose. It’s predecessors — vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — required to doses, three and four weeks apart, respectively.
Recently, Zupko and some of her team members from St. Gabriel’s worked with local school districts to get educators and school employees vaccinated. For that, they had to give the two-dose vaccines, which created a whole new set of challenges.
“When you have to do the two-dose vaccine, trying to keep track of all the people is crazy,” she said.
“We just got done vaccinating all the schools,” she continued. “My inpatient director, myself and two of my other managers came with and we did all the schools — we traveled from school to school. To be able to coordinate that ... then trying to figure out who got what, and we kept all that straight. This coming week we’ll do the last 40 people with their second doses and then we’re done.”
Having such a large mass clinic would simply not be feasible from a logistics standpoint if only the two-dose vaccines were available. But, once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it changed the game.
The ability to get another large supply of one-dose vaccines will likely determine whether or not such a clinic is held again in Morrison County. Zupko said she hopes the one on March 6 won’t be the last.
“We just don’t know if we will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again,” she said. “If we could get more of this, we will do this again”.
The groups who will be the next in line for a vaccine, whether through a mass clinic or otherwise, will be adults with chronic illnesses and one or more underlying conditions, along with food plant workers and other targeted essential employees.
Moving forward, Zupko said CHI St. Gabriel’s will also be offering more flexibility in its regular Family Medical Center schedule. Qualified individuals who want to get a vaccine are asked to call 320-631-7004 to schedule an appointment.
Gondringer urged anyone who is still on the fence about being vaccinated to go ahead and get the shot.
“Definitely get it,” she said. “My mother is in her 80s in an assisted living home in St. Cloud, she got it. She’s doing just fine. We need to work together to beat this thing; we really do.”
That same spirit of collaboration is what Zupko highlighted as she talked about the March 6 clinic.
“I just think it was great collaboration with CHI being able to collaborate with the county and even the schools when we did their vaccines,” she said. “It’s amazing when people come together what people can do for their community. I’m just so proud of how it turned out. I’m just really happy that it went so well.”
