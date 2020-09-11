To the Editor:
I’m 12 and I care about my friends, classmates, parents, family, grandpa, grandma and teachers. I care about people that go to work every day that keep our country running during the pandemic. I appreciate the healthcare people that work every day to try to keep us safe and save lives and doctors that give us good guidance.
I’m young, but I do listen.
I listen when our president disagrees with the doctors and tells us to take detergent for remedies and drugs that are no good for us. Why does he say such a thing?
I read there is global warming and the U.S. used to have a leader working on solving climate problems, but our president has pulled us out of the world agreements to help clean air and water. We all need clean water and clean air. What kind of world would you like us kids to grow up in?
Why are the president’s men in the post office making it harder to vote during the pandemic? He said he has nothing to do with it, but he doesn’t tell the truth. Why is our president trying to turn us against each other. Aren’t we all Americans?
— Brayden Woznik, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.