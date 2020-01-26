After discovering that safety may be an issue due to lack of ice, Little Falls’ third annual I.C.E. Fest was postponed until Feb. 8 and 9, and alternative plans were made in case the ice was yet again not thick enough.
However, the cold weather brought some luck to the event. As of Jan. 22, Chuck Zwilling, event coordinator and carousel creator, said there was well over 15 inches of ice on Green Prairie Lake, where the event is held.
I.C.E. Fest is hosted by the Pay It Forward Foundation, a charitable organization.
Last year’s event raised $16,500 for Flyer Pride Pack which provides meals to students in need over the weekends.
All of the vendors but one who was unconfirmed, were able to commit to attending new event dates. Along with the world’s largest ice carousel, there will be skating, hockey, snowmobiling, curling, skiing and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.