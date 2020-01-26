After discovering that safety may be an issue due to lack of ice, Little Falls’ third annual I.C.E. Fest was postponed until Feb. 8 and 9, and alternative plans were made in case the ice was yet again not thick enough.

However, the cold weather brought some luck to the event. As of Jan. 22, Chuck Zwilling, event coordinator and carousel creator, said there was well over 15 inches of ice on Green Prairie Lake, where the event is held.

I.C.E. Fest is hosted by the Pay It Forward Foundation, a charitable organization.

Last year’s event raised $16,500 for Flyer Pride Pack which provides meals to students in need over the weekends.

All of the vendors but one who was unconfirmed, were able to commit to attending new event dates. Along with the world’s largest ice carousel, there will be skating, hockey, snowmobiling, curling, skiing and more.

