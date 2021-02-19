The Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest had quite a bit working against it in 2021.
Not only did it go on in the midst of a global pandemic, it also happened to fall on one of the coldest weekends Minnesota has seen in decades.
Despite all of that, more money was raised for Flyer Pride Packs weekend backpack program and Kids in Need via the Pay It Forward Foundation than in any previous year. Event and organization co-founders Chuck Zwilling and Becca Ruegemer did not have an exact total just yet, but said they knew the money raised exceeded the event’s previous record of $16,500.
Zwilling said the amount raised was due in large part to the 70-plus sponsors that supported the event, 90% of which came from the Little Falls area. That made up for the fact that windchills of 20-degrees below zero resulted in a relatively low turnout both Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 - 14, compared to the last couple of years. In the past, the organization had also sold raffle tickets at local high school athletics events. That didn’t happen in 2021, either, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Zwilling said the turnout Saturday wasn’t that bad, all things considered, but “common sense took over” on Sunday and the extreme cold kept people away. That, however, allowed Zwilling and Ruegemer, to relax and enjoy the day.
“All of it is due to the amazing help we got from a lot of people who went above and beyond,” Zwilling said. “There were so many people who came out and just wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”
“The help we have coming from everywhere amazes us year after year,” Ruegemer said.
That help even included accommodation from some anglers who had no connection to the event. Zwilling said prior to the event there were some ice fishing houses on the area where the carousel would be the weekend of I.C.E. Fest. Without hesitation, he said the owners volunteered to move their houses.
Of the 19 displays and activities planned for the weekend, 16 braved the cold.
“Those guys were troopers,” Zwilling said.
Perhaps the most popular attraction of the weekend, however, was one Zwilling didn’t even know was happening. Jake Heffron of Lakes Area Aviation, along with Wyatt Bieber and Adam Roering, were on hand to give plane rides. They were able to do so this year because airspace is closed due to Camp Ripley’s tower being closed.
Zwilling said he was surprised to see what he thought was a road plowed onto the surface of the ice. It turned out, what he was actually seeing was a runway.
“It was the biggest hit of the weekend,” Zwilling said. “At one point I looked at somebody and said, ‘Where is everybody? There’s nobody here.’ They were all waiting in line for an airplane ride. People were in line for over an hour.”
The ice carousel did end up being the largest Zwilling and his crew has ever created. The disc was 820 feet across and weighed 50 million pounds. Just for the canal around the disc, nearly a half-mile of ice weighing approximately 205,000 pounds was cut.
All of that was done in just two hours with a pair of two snowblowers modified with chainsaws on the bottom. Mike Ruegemer and Bo Meyer ran the machines non-stop to cut the canal that allowed the carousel to spin.
“We had no breakdowns,” Zwilling said. “They each had a guy walking beside them who could dump gas in as they went so they wouldn’t have to stop the machines. If the machines would have stopped, everything would have froze up.”
In all, the carousel ended up turning 70 feet before it got bound up. Normally, Zwilling said this would be an easy problem to fix. But the extreme cold temperatures meant stopping even briefly to cut out an area that was causing a snag allowed the canal to re-freeze.
Although the carousel didn’t make a full revolution, Zwilling said it was still without a doubt a successful weekend.
“It’s a little bit like that first year when we didn’t make a full rotation,” he said. “People said it failed. Well, I hardly think it was a failure when we still made $4,500 for local kids. This year, it was 40-times bigger than that first year and we quadrupled that money. Plus, we had a whole bunch of activities. I would definitely say it was a success.”
