It’s time for another spin around the lake.
Chuck Zwilling of Little Falls will be looking to retain and build upon his Guiness World Record for Largest Ice Carousel on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 - 14, at Green Prairie Fish Lake. It is part of the ever-growing winter staple in Morrison County, the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, better known as I.C.E. Fest.
In 2020, Zwilling and his team reclaimed the world title after breaking the record most recently set by a group in Quebec. Other teams in Maine and Finland normally jockey for the top spot, but due to COVID-19, the other three had to cancel their events this year. That has allowed Zwilling’s massive creation from 2020 — which was a 10.1-acre ice carousel that measured 749 feet across and weighed 38 million pounds — to spend the last year as the world record holder.
“This year, if it spins, it will weigh about 45.6 million pounds,” Zwilling said of his attempt to go even larger — about 12 acres of ice — in 2021. “But, Mother Nature determines if it’s going to spin or not.”
An event that has turned into a big draw for families throughout the area and beyond, I.C.E. Fest comes from rather humble beginnings.
Zwilling has 12 brothers and sisters. At one point, amid the chaos of more than 100 children at family holidays and get-togethers, they decided to have an “Adult Christmas” for only the siblings and their spouses. When it was Zwilling’s turn to host in 2017, he had recently watched a video online of an ice carousel created by Janne Kapylehto in Finland.
“We grew up around loggers and sawmills; we were a sawmill family,” Zwilling said. “We all know how to run a chainsaw and all of that, so I thought it would be fun for Adult Christmas to just test the concept and have a party on the lake.”
That year, they created a 54-foot ice carousel that “worked like a champ,” according to Zwilling. But it wasn’t until Thanksgiving the next year that they started to kick around the idea of going for the world record.
Through their real estate business, Zwilling and his eldest daughter, Becca Ruegemer, had experience in fundraising. They decided going for the world record would be a good opportunity to put those skills to work and raise some money for a good cause.
“We thought, if we’re going to get attention for this, we might as well put it to good use,” Zwilling said.
Though the event is free to attend, donations and sponsorships have helped the family’s 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Pay It Forward Foundation, raise $36,000 for local causes. This year, proceeds from the event will go to the Flyer Pride Pack weekend food program at Little Falls Community Schools and Kids in Need, both of which are organizations aimed at stomping out childhood hunger.
“We’re both strong believers in the idea that you get what you give,” Zwilling said of he and Ruegemer.
After spending just two weeks planning and holding a small inaugural I.C.E. Fest in 2018, six months were put into preparation the following year.
As I.C.E. Fest now enters its fourth year, the event has continued to grow every year. It is much more than just a chance to see a world record being broken, there are events for the whole family. Curling, log rolling, spear fishing, Striders in the Snow, dog sled rides, sleigh rides with Santa Claus, powered parachute airplane rides, ice fishing, underwater drone demonstrations, figure skating, igloo building, snowshoeing, powered paragliding rides and an education tent are only some of the activities available to the whole family. Food and beverages will also be available.
“It’s amazing how many people want to be a part of this,” Ruegemer said, adding that this year’s event has 69 sponsors. “Even after the event, we have people calling us asking us to put them on the list for next year.”
The log rolling, powered parachute and paragliding rides and snowshoeing are among the additions this year about which Zwilling said he is excited.
Raffle tickets are also available both before and during the event for prizes such as a hot tub rental, a hot air balloon ride for two and free pizza for a year. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds going to the Flyer Pride Pack weekend food program and Kids in Need via the Pay It Forward Foundation. For more information on where to purchase tickets, visit www.mnicefest.com.
The event takes place over the entirety of Green Prairie Fish Lake, north of Little Falls, with “the village” area taking up about two acres on its own. The Pay It Forward Foundation has worked closely with Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to ensure the event is compliant to all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“It’s a family-friendly event that is fun for all ages,” Ruegemer said.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 - 14. Free parking is available at the public access ramp, 12636 Forest Road in Little Falls.
