Hunting fowl with man’s best friend

Kurt Litke of Pierz has many memories of going hunting with his dad, Larry, in his childhood years. At first, when he was too young to hunt, he just tagged along. Then, when he was about 10 or 11, he started hunting, as well, he said. It is in those memories the passion for hunting fowl began.
One thing Litke learned early on that makes a huge difference when hunting fowl is having a well-trained dog retrieve it. It makes the hunt more enjoyable and a lot easier, too.
Looking back, Litke recalls the first dog he ever trained for hunting fowl. He was in sixth or seventh grade when his dad brought home a black Labrador named Beau. Learning how to retrieve fowl came easy to him, Litke said.
“He was just one of those dogs it came naturally to, so he made me look real good real fast,” he said.
In adulthood, Litke didn’t always have dogs. Even so, the love for the friendly and clever animal continued and in 2001, he purchased his first registered Labrador retriever. Eventually he acquired another and the two later had a litter of puppies. In one way, it was also the birth of his business, Platte River Kennels.
At that time, Litke taught fifth grade at Pioneer Elementary School and focused more on training the dogs during the summer. He had also started working as a guide at the LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation in Little Falls.
While raising and training the dogs as well as guiding hunters was more of a hobby at first, Litke said he was able to devote a lot more time to it once he retired from teaching in 2016.
The stud Litke uses to breed his dogs is Riggs, an American Kennel Club registered Labrador retriever. Although Riggs is chocolate, Litke said that because of his genetics, his puppies can be black, yellow, red or chocolate.
At this time, Litke has five dogs all in all. While some are used for breeding, others are young puppies who are in training and then sold. He also aims to only have one or two litters per year and times the breeding so it doesn’t interfere with his guiding season at the LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation.
Besides training his own, Litke also accepts dogs to train for others, as well.
There is a lot that goes into training the dogs. Since the attention span of dogs can be relatively short and in order to make it more enjoyable for the dogs, he trains them in 10-15 minute intervals, sometimes several times per day.
While each dog is different, Litke said it usually takes him about a month to train a dog. The dog is taught obedience, such as sitting, laying down, heeling and more on command.
When it comes to retrieving a bird, the dog is taught to watch the bird while it gets shot and to identify which area it goes down in. Then, using its superb sense of smell, it tracks the bird’s scent.
In addition, the dogs are taught to carry the birds in the center, with a grip that is strong enough to keep the bird from escaping, but at the same time, also soft enough so the bird isn’t damaged.
Litke has several live ducks he uses for the dogs to train their tracking skills. The dog searches for the duck and retrieves it back to Litke unharmed. As the ducks are still alive when the dogs retrieve them in training, Litke said the ducks can be used continuously. Over time, the ducks also become accustomed to being retrieved by the dogs.
Over the years, Litke has perfected his skills as a dog trainer. He has learned a lot from reading a variety of dog training books, observing other trainers, listening to different theories and learning by experience. A lot of it comes from simply reading the dog, knowing its cues.
When training a dog, Litke expects a lot from it. To become a great bird hunting dog, he or she simply has to have the drive for it. That is often evident when it comes to bringing the dogs with him to the hunting location. It isn’t uncommon for the dogs to whine and bark out of excitement, eager to work.
Litke uses a lot of his dogs to retrieve birds when he is guiding hunts at LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation.
Although Litke used to hunt fowl, he hasn’t shot a bird for several years. Between guiding other hunters, raising and training dogs, there isn’t a whole lot of time for him to do so.
However, he doesn’t feel like he is missing out on it as he is continuously in the hunting atmosphere, he said. It brings him even greater joy to see the dogs work. Many hunters also often comment on how well trained the dogs are as well as how great they are at retrieving.
There are a lot of things Litke likes about training dogs. Each dog has its own ability level. When training his own, Litke said he likes to have the puppy retrieving birds by the time it is about seven to eight weeks old.
The first step is to introduce a bird to the dog so it gets used to the feeling of having feathers in its mouth. Part of this also includes training them to grab the bird a certain way and to not bite down too hard.
In addition, the dog has to get desensitized to the sound of gunshots and to eventually associate the gun noise with birds flying in the air. With the help of someone else, Litke starts out with having his helper shoot at a distance far away and gradually move closer to where the shotgun is fired above the dog.
“My idea of a well trained dog is one that will actively seek birds in front of the gun, flush the birds and retrieve it to hand,” he said.
As Litke has access to a variety of terrains, the dogs are exposed to and prepared for different hunting scenarios.
Since not all dog owners want to deal with puppyhood, Litke offers to start the dogs, which includes crate training, obedience training and collar conditioning.
For more information, visit www.platteriver
