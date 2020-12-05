Hundreds of families in need line up to receive box of food

As a way to help American producers amidst the pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been purchasing and distributing agricultural products to those in need under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It’s called the From Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
According to the USDA, its Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has partnered with “national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses to purchase up to $4.5 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes.”
Since the program was announced in mid-April, food products have been distributed for free to people at various locations. One of those locations is at Living Hope Church, located at 17389 Haven Road in Little Falls.
The last few weeks and continuing every Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 22, anyone in need can pick up a box of food. Families can also pick up a second box for another family member or for a friend who is unable to pick up their own, said Pastor Keith Thompson of Living Hope Church.
Each box contains a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products and is given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gallons of milk are also distributed.
The food is delivered the same day by semi from a trucking company in Wadena, which has been contracted to haul the food and dairy products from Wisconsin to Little Falls. Thompson said although the product is picked up in Wisconsin, he has seen several foods, such as apples, have been produced by Minnesota growers as well as other producers in the Midwest.
Since the volunteers started distributing food boxes to families in need, they have seen about 600 vehicles go through the line. Many hold two families. It is an indescribable sight to see the long line of cars — about nine rows in the church’s parking lot with the line stretching more than one mile down the road, sometimes in both directions.
“There is definitely a need in the community or people wouldn’t be showing up like this,” said volunteer Troy Theimer of Little Falls.
Although the distribution of the food boxes and milk begin at 2 p.m., the parking lot is easily filled up by waiting recipients more than 30 minutes before. While that speaks of how many families need food support to help them get through tough times, it breaks the hearts of many, volunteers and recipients alike, when they run out of food boxes to give.
“It’s very sad when we run out. It’s never fun to have to turn people away,” Thompson said.
Thompson said it takes about 25 or more volunteers for the distribution event to run smoothly. They have also learned a lot along the way as to what works best. One change that helped make it a lot smoother for all was to ask people to line up along Haven Road north of the church, drive through the designated line in the parking lot and then exit by going south on Haven Road.
Asking people ahead of time whether they are picking up one or two boxes and then giving them a colored tag to indicate the number has allowed the volunteers to see how may boxes they need before the vehicle comes to a stop.
“That way they can load the boxes quicker,” Thompson said.
Several people from Living Hope Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church, Teen Challenge and more have volunteered at the events.
Trista Theimer of Little Falls said she and a few of her friends who are home on their Thanksgiving break from The College of Saint Benedict decided to stop by the event to help. Like the other volunteers, it is a way to serve their community.
Those who are interested in volunteering at a food distribution event, can call (320) 632-4365
