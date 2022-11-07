Humble beginnings lead to successful career at NASA

Following a month-long illness, Howard Gerald Johnson of Tomball, Texas, died peacefully of natural causes, May 1, 2021, at the age of 93, said his sister, Ellie Tschida of Little Falls. He is remembered and missed by many. Not only because of his wonderful personality and brilliant intelligence, but also for the life he lived — from growing up on a dairy farm in Lastrup to a career, working at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Tschida said.
In the early 2000s, Johnson started writing his life story for his family. While it was not completely finished, it is nevertheless information the family treasures, said Tschida’s daughter-in-law, Deb Boelz of Little Falls.
Johnson was born Nov. 26, 1927, to James and Magdalena (Schommer) Johnson. Growing up on the farm east of Lastrup, Johnson wrote that the family lived off the farm by raising livestock, pigs and chickens.
“Dad and mom worked hard to raise eight children during the depression years... They had a big garden to supply us with food during the summer and lots for canning of food for the winter months. We also picked a lot of wild berries during the summer and my mother would make them into jellies and jams,” he wrote.
Johnson wrote in his musings that all the children had specific chores to do. When he was about 3 years old, he was given the job of bringing in firewood that was used for cooking and heating the house. Then, when he turned 6 or 7 years old, he was given the chore of bringing the cows home from an 80-acre pasture and to help with milking the cows.
Growing up, Johnson wrote he and his older brother, Daryl, often went fishing on Sunday mornings during spring and summer and went hunting in the fall. Besides giving them some relief from working, Johnson wrote, it also put meat on the table that was not canned.
“The Skunk River was approximately one half mile from our house, which is where we caught most of the fish,” Johnson wrote.
According to Johnson’s notes, he was 13 when he started high school in Onamia — and likely the youngest. While the class began with 78 students, only 35 made it through the senior year, Johnson wrote.
Johnson wrote that sometimes he brought frogs and garter snakes to biology class. One memory was when he released the garter snake near one of the tables.
“A girl by the name of Mercein Benzie screamed and jumped up on the table. Thought I was going to get a lecture from the teacher, but he just shook his head,” Johnson wrote in his notes.
He graduated from high school in 1945. World War II was still ongoing and as a result, Johnson enlisted in the United States Navy in June 1945, but didn’t leave for boot camp until October 1945. Johnson wrote he later found out his dad had purposefully delayed his departure, so he could stay back to help with harvesting before he left.
At the Naval Center in San Diego, Calif., Johnson went through training and advanced through electronics school. Later, he advanced further into aviation and went through a six-months course in advanced electronics in Corpus Christi, Texas. Johnson wrote he graduated first in his class with the highest marks.
After graduation, Johnson was assigned to the Utility Squadron 9 based at Agana, Guam. Johnson wrote in his notes that the Utility Squadron 9 mapped the area around the Mariana Islands and towed targets for ships off shore. They also had detachments on Okinawa and Singapore. As they needed to have a certain amount of air time to get flight pay, an increment to their eager pay, Johnson wrote, he flew into Okinawa quite frequently, either as the radio man or navigator.
Tschida said that although her brother was nominated and pressed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. to become a career Naval officer, he opted to study computer software engineering sciences at the University of Minnesota. During this time, he helped the service bartender at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Minneapolis mix drinks, and before long, he received a significant bump in pay as the actual service bartender was usually too drunk to work, Johnson wrote.
Johnson later met Frances Metcalf at a dance and the two planned to marry in June 1950. However, the wedding was delayed until Sept. 29, 1951, as the Korean War began and Johnson was called back into the Navy as he had joined the Naval Reserves when he was discharged the first time.
“They sent me to Millington Tennessee Naval Air Station to be an electronics instructor,” he wrote.
Johnson and his wife later moved to Sauk Centre, where he and a man by the name of Walt Brooks opened an electronics shop.
In 1959, Johnson responded to an advertising by Radio Corporation of America (RCA), seeking technicians to work on installing and maintaining the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS). Johnson was hired and was assigned to computer training.
“It was like drinking water out of a fire hose. Digital logic was entirely new to me as all I had ever worked on was analog equipment,” Johnson wrote.
Still, Johnson graduated second in his class behind Gary Walford, whom he later traveled with to Thule, Greenland, Johnson’s notes said.
“Before leaving for Thule, Greenland, we were given polar survival training and issued heavy parkas and other gear,” Johnson wrote.
Prior to leaving for Greenland, Johnson and the others underwent a thorough physical and dental checkup in Riverton, N.J. Johnson said during the dental checkup, he had several teeth refilled, but it wasn’t until about after he spent a year in Greenland that he fully understood why. The extended cold caused the fillings to shrink and fall out.
“That’s exactly what happened to one of mine. They put in a temporary filling and had it re-filled after returning to the States,” he wrote.
In his memoir, Johnson wrote the mess hall at Thule was great and was run by Danish cooks, who definitely knew how to cook well. Because of the climate, Johnson wrote, the daily calorie intake was nearly 4,000 calories and as long as they had some exercise, staying in shape was not an issue.
By then, Johnson and Frances had several children — all of whom he missed, along with his wife, during his time away. At one point, he was able to take a short vacation to see them again. Frances had also taken driving lessons while he was in Greenland and often drove the kids to Paynesville and to Fairy Lake in Sauk Centre to go swimming, Johnson wrote.
Shortly after Johnson returned to Greenland in July 1961, the Cuban Missile crisis erupted.
“The BMEWS site went on high alert and security really tightened up. We were considered the prime target for the first missile salvo from Russia, but fortunately, it never occurred,” Johnson wrote.
While things returned to normal after Russia pulled their missiles out of Cuba, Johnson wrote, the only exception was that the Air Force began conducting radiation testing of nuclear explosions in Nevada.
Once back in New Jersey, Johnson wrote he and another BMEWS person were hired by Federal Electric to work on a Strategic Air Command (SAC) task. Before long, he, Frances and their children moved to Dumont, N.J. However, after completing the SAC communication system class and the contract with a place of assignment was canceled, Johnson started working at Philco as a computer technician to work on the North American Air Defense System. As a result, Johnson and the family moved to Middleton, Wis.
With four Philco technician representatives at the Madison Base, Johnson wrote he was named defacto team leader because he was the oldest. Before long, they were given a problem that had been in the system for a long time, he wrote.
“Looked at the printouts of the problem and discovered a bit in the accumulator that was being dropped. As soon as the information was sent to IBM, they discovered a design problem in the particular circuitry. After that the Air Force technicians and the Lieutenant accepted us Philco tech reps and they were happy to have us as a support group,” Johnson wrote.
The lieutenant also asked Johnson to create a training program for the Air Force technicians, which covered basic electronics, computer circuitry, advanced mathematics, Boolean logic and more, Johnson wrote.
The result was a glowing recommendation from the lieutenant when Johnson decided to accept a position at NASA in Houston, Texas. The family moved again.
Johnson was assigned to work as a technician in the Mission Control wing simulator area. There he was on the Univac 418 and 1218 computers, along with telemetry data transfer equipment, he wrote.
“Actually supported the first flight that was controlled by the Mission Control Center. Philco had the responsibility for programming of the Univac 418 and 1218. The group was headed by Chuck Judge, who later became my boss,” he wrote.
“Since I had done a little programming in Greenland and Wisconsin, rapidly picked up the 418 assembly language and wrote several routines that Judge’s programmers used. This period of time was devoted to supporting the Gemini program; however, NASA provided an RFP for Apollo program support, which included a considerably larger computer system to support Apollo simulations (Remote Site Telemetry and Command systems),” Johnson wrote.
Working under George Straty in Philco’s System Engineering Activity, Johnson wrote, Judge later won the contract, which included using a Univac 494 computer and basically writing the code from scratch.
Johnson wrote the members of the team were assigned to work on a variety of tasks. He was assigned to work on the command system and as a result, wrote the majority of the code for the remote site simulation command program. The endeavor also led him to become the command group leader, he wrote.
Shortly after the system was delivered, Johnson wrote that Judge and another man, Dick Smith, formed their own company and went to work for an oil services company. As a result, Johnson was promoted to section manager at the systems engineering activity.
“My section was the real time section, which had the responsibility for the simulation activities that Philco had in the Mission Control Center. Basically, I inherited the problem-ridden system that Chuck Judge had delivered NASA,” Johnson wrote.
In his notes, Johnson wrote he believed that when Judge and Smith left Philco they thought they would be able to get the simulation contract since they were aware of all the problems it contained. However, thanks to several men Johnson picked — Bill Wilson, Larry Hascke and Bob McGill, along with those who were already in the section, Johnson wrote that he and the team were able to fix it.
“We prioritized the problems and fairly quickly established a stable system. That experience, although it was stressful at the time, proved to be an excellent foundation for future assignments. The fact that it was a fixed price contract and we started receiving excellent grades from NASA probably was the reason George Straty made me department manager after Bob Young left,” Johnson wrote.
Before Young left Philco, Johnson wrote he involved him in proposal work — a task he had no prior experience in. Once again, he wrote, learning was intensive, like trying to drink water out of a firehose.
“But again, it ended up being an invaluable experience. As we were transitioning from Apollo to Skylab and the Shuttle, Philco-Ford joined with Grumman in bidding on the space shuttle,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson wrote he recalled going to the Grumman facility on Long Island, New York, with George Straty, Johnson Dennison and Norm Hines to help work on the proposal. At that time, he wrote, Grumman had an excellent shot at getting the space shuttle contract, but about three weeks before the proposal date, the president of Grumman died.
“He was the one that had an excellent interface with NASA. After that, Grumman’s fortunes waned and Rockwell’s stock rose. Even though Grumman lost, some of the things Philco-Ford proposed ended up in the shuttle system,” Johnson wrote.
Through the experience, Johnson wrote he became very familiar with NASA personnel at the division level and above through their bi-weekly meetings. The Division Chief Jim Stokes liked the work Johnson and his team had done and asked them to build and deliver the shuttle landing test system.
“We delivered the system on time and it performed beautifully during all of the shuttle landing tests and we received a commendation from NASA for our system,” Johnson wrote.
Shortly after the shuttle landing tests, Johnson and his team were tasked to provide Live Telemetry for the Mission Control Center computer along with Shuttle Simulation as they had done for Apollo and Skylab. Around this time, Johnson wrote, he also took over the Earth Resources Section.
Johnson and his team worked on a variety of proposals and projects over the years. Several of the projects were done for the United States Department of Agriculture, he wrote, such as a detection system for screw worms.
“Screw worms hatch out under certain temperature and humidity conditions. Using satellite data, we were able to protect the temperature and humidity conditions over the southwest and Rio Grande valley,” he wrote.
As mentioned in Johnson’s obituary, during his 30-year career, he worked for Ford Aerospace at the Space Systems Division as the manager of software engineering supporting the Mission Control Center and Earth Resources Divisions of NASA. Prior to that he worked for Philco and Philco-Ford.
While Johnson is remembered for his successful career, from being a farm boy in Lastrup to NASA, he is even more remembered among family and friends for his character and personality.
“Howard was a very elegant man,” Boelz said.
Reminiscing, Boelz said whenever Johnson and his wife visited Minnesota, they stayed with Boelz and her husband, Jeff Tschida.
“He always arrived at the door with a bouquet of flowers for me,” she said.
One of Boelz’s most vivid memories of Johnson was him sitting at the kitchen counter in their home, along with his son, David and daughter, Sandi, who both worked for NASA, as well.
“One minute we are playing Farkle, having light conversation. In the next breath, the three of them start discussing solar flares. Sandi was working on a project that tracked solar flares to predict when cellular communications would be impacted. The ease at which the vocabulary switched to technical terms that only the three of them understood was amazing,” Boelz said. “Not only was Howard a brilliant man, he passed that intelligence on to his children. It demonstrated to me the bigger picture of how Howard impacted the world. I truly enjoyed his company and was glad that I was able to meet him.”
While Tschida was only about 13 or so when Johnson and Fran married, she recalls the two together.
“She was the love of his life,” she said.
Back then, Fran was also a beauty queen, Miss St. Paul, she said.
“She was such a beautiful lady and was such a nice person,” Tschida said.
Fran died Aug. 11, 2010, at the age of 79. The couple had three children, David, Sandra “Sandi” and Douglas.
A few years after Fran’s death, Johnson met Judy Clark, whom he later married at the age of 88. They had five years together until his death.
“They got along really good. They were good for each other and had each other for those five years,” Tschida said.
They both also shared the love for dancing, Tschida said.
