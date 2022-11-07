Humble beginnings lead to successful career at NASA

From dairy farming in Lastrup as a boy to working on space shuttles in Texas, Howard Johnson is remembered by many. Pictured are (from left): Lorraine Walz (sister), Judy Clark Johnson (second wife), Howard Johnson, Ellie Tschida (sister) and Larry Kohort (brother-in-law, who was married to his sister, LaVerne).

    Following a month-long illness, Howard Gerald Johnson of Tomball, Texas, died peacefully of natural causes, May 1, 2021, at the age of 93, said his sister, Ellie Tschida of Little Falls. He is remembered and missed by many. Not only because of his wonderful personality and brilliant intelligence, but also for the life he lived — from growing up on a dairy farm in Lastrup to a career, working at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Tschida said.

    In the early 2000s, Johnson started writing his life story for his family. While it was not completely finished, it is nevertheless information the family treasures, said Tschida’s daughter-in-law, Deb Boelz of Little Falls.

