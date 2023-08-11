Humane Society

The Morrison County Animal Humane Society has three staff members who work at the Little Falls shelter.

More than $13,000 was stolen from the Morrison County Animal Humane Society in 2022. Now, the Board is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

MCAHS board President Paul Mickelson spoke to the Little Falls City Council Monday, Aug. 7, about steps his organization is taking.

  
