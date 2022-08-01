Human trafficking survivors speak out

Once trafficked, Cassiopeia Daddino, left, and Brittany Daddino, took control of their lives, received help and have dedicated their lives to rescuing others who are trapped in human trafficking.

    This is the final article of a series on human trafficking.

    As long as there is breath, there is hope and healing, said Cassiopeia Daddino of Little Falls.. She and her daughter-in-law, Brittany Daddino, are both survivors of human trafficking and are now dedicating their lives to rescuing others who are trapped in the industry and to educate people about it.

