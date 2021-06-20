Human connection restored

After more than a year, families rejoice in spending time together
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on many businesses, schools, activities and people across Minnesota. For many seniors, especially those living in assisted living and nursing home facilities, it was a year with little to no in-person contact with their loved ones.
While everyone understood why restrictions and other measures were taken to ensure the safety of the residents, the loss of connection was certainly felt by many, said Brian Bernander, owner of St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.
Despite the many challenges, the staff at assisted living facilities and nursing homes adapted to make the best of a heartbreaking situation. As a result, many residents were able to connected with family by phone, video chatting, mail, email and through social media. In some instances, residents were able to see their loved ones through a window with the family members either talking to them on the phone or by holding a sign with a heartfelt message. Many senior care facilities, such as Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls also utilized social media to post messages from the residents to their loved ones, said Marketing Director Cody Bailen.
To support residents even more through the pandemic, staff members often became like extended family.
“It needs to be said that all people that worked in long-term care facilities, be it assisted living or nursing homes, have done a phenomenal job caring for the residents and being a part of their family while adjusting to the challenges we face every day,” Bernander said.
Seeing how committed the staff was at St. Otto’s, treating the residents as if they were their own family member, has touched Bernander’s heart.
“It is a testament to their purpose and passion providing resident senior care. I couldn’t have been more proud of their efforts, certainly for this year and going forward,” he said.
The same phenomenon occurred at Little Falls Health Services, said Administrator Madelyn Blaha.
“One thing our community learned during the last year is the value of relationships and human connection. When we were not allowed to have visitors, our staff stepped up and into the roles that friends and family had previously filled for the residents. We were not only caregivers, but also confidants, bingo buddies, musicians, entertainers and much more. For residents with dementia, we may have even taken the place of a similar-looking family member. It was challenging at times, but incredibly rewarding in the end,” she said.
As restrictions have loosened and senior care facilities are able to open the doors to visitors once again, many moist eyes and smiles have been the result.
“There were tears when they could meet their family in person,” said Marie Pohling, owner of Amazing Love Elderly Care Center in Randall.
For Jennifer Smude, whose mom, Irene Fussy, resides at St. Otto’s, it was a great blessing to be reunited with her. While Smude, as the rest of the family, stayed in touch with Fussy any way they could during the pandemic, they all are beyond thrilled to finally be able see one another in person.
“It’s been so nice for her and us. It’s nice to see her excited about us coming to see her again instead of always saying we just have to keep hoping things will change soon and we can come up again,” Smude said.
Fussy, who has eight children, along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters, was used to seeing her family visit her at St. Otto’s before the pandemic. Many times, one or more would simply visit her, do different things with her, go out and eat or just bring her home. During the restrictions, the Smude family brought her meals in Styrofoam containers whenever she craved a home-cooked meal she had made when raising her family.
“She’s an amazing cook, so it was nice to make her feel like she was eating something from home,” Smude said.
Since the restrictions loosened, Fussy has been out many times for lunches, including for her great-granddaughter’s birthday party. As she likes being around people, it is a blessing to all to see things slowly getting back to normal, Smude said.
One thing those working in senior care discovered through the pandemic was that there was just about nothing they couldn’t do if they kept their minds open. It forced them to be even more creative and find other ways of overcoming certain obstacles. It also improved their teamwork and care of their residents. More than anything, it has prepared them for what to do if it happens again.
“It gave us a new way of thinking and a new way of doing,” said Shelley Hanneken, executive director at Horizon Health with multiple locations in Morrison County.
One thing Bernander observed over the years that benefits all is that the residents have formed a greater and deeper relationship with those who are caring for them. While it doesn’t replace family in any way, it enhances the residents’ experience at St. Otto’s.
As are many others who oversee senior care facilities, Bernander said he is extremely proud of how above and beyond the staff went to ensure the safety as well as emotional well-being of the residents. It is something that will continue post-COVID, as well.
Since several roles crossed into others during the year, it allowed employees to get a feel for other positions.
“It has opened up the opportunity to re-envision what we, especially at St. Otto’s, do in terms of what our roles and needs are and the needs of the residents and how we meet those. Never in a million years did we anticipate needing a housekeeper to assist with breakfast, lunch or dinner. They are now involved in that. Those new ways of doing things, working as a team and going beyond what the staff were initially hired for, presents a lot of more opportunities for us to meet the needs of our residents,” he said.
Smude said she is very thankful for all of the hardworking people at St. Otto’s.
“I couldn’t imagine how hard it was to work under those conditions. My mom has some amazing people that help her every day and we all thank the staff for the care she receives on a daily basis. They have been so helpful and tried so much to make themselves part of her family when they knew we couldn’t be there. We are grateful for all of them,” she said.
One thing many people have learned from the last year, living with restrictions and other guidelines, is what truly matters.
“Sometimes we all take things and people for granted. During this trying time, you kind of realize what is really important in life and having those memories of family and friends meant so much more. It’s really important to take time to be with people that mean the most to you and to treasure your time and memories with them,” Smude said.
