As of March 4, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has not identified any positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. However, at a press briefing Feb. 27, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that as containment efforts continue, it’s important to start practical preparations for possible infections in communities throughout the state.
“It does matter how households, neighborhoods, community groups and businesses can also begin to prepare,” Malcolm said. “Two goals are to find ways to minimize the spread of the virus and reduce demands on the healthcare sector.”
Since vaccines and antiviral medications could take years to develop, Malcolm said coughing into the crook of one’s arm, washing hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds, staying home when ill and limiting hand contact to the face are the best defenses to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
“We want Minnesotans to be aware that with the evolving global threat of this virus that ... it is likely that COVID-19 could have an impact on our daily lives here in Minnesota. We want you to be aware of this and we want to provide practical common sense measures we can all take to reduce and slow the spread of this virus,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the MDH.
Some of those preparations include businesses and organizations providing options for employees to work from home or making plans to operate if several employees are ill. She also said families should find an alternative child care option, make sure they’re stocked up on prescription and over-the-counter medications and even non-perishable food items to minimize public exposure if they become ill.
Local hospitals across the state are also making efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak or case of COVID-19. Director of Quality and Risk at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls, Adam Mord said the hospital updates it’s staff daily on developments surrounding COVID-19 and is prepared to take on patients infected in the community.
“We practice those things on a quarterly basis through our hospital incident command system, so we do drills on that all the time. We feel more than prepared to handle the patients that we need to,” he said.
If a patient would test positive, then the hospital would contact and work with the MDH and the CDC to identify any areas the patient may have spread the virus.
The hospital approaches COVID-19 the same way they approach influenza, Mord said. Since both illnesses are spread by droplets from a person’s cough or sneeze, if there is a suspected or positive testing patient, staff takes safety precautions determined by the state and will likely wear a medical grade N95 respirator mask, which decreases the chance of them being infected, unlike common paper masks many people wear.
The World Health Organization actually recommends people who are not sick or caring for an infected person not to wear a medical mask as it does not prevent infection and takes resources from medical facilities.
However, anyone entering the hospital who has respiratory symptoms such as a cough or sneezing will be asked to wear a mask to protect others around them.
“We want our community and our patients and employees to be safe,” Mord said. “Our staff is trained. We know how to handle infectious diseases, we do it on a daily basis.”
Information and procedures are changing daily, Mord said. But currently part of the hospital’s screening system is to ask visitors if they’ve traveled outside of the country to high risk areas: Japan, China, Italy, South Korea or Iran. If the patient has been to one of those places and is experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, they are sent to the ER with a mask and isolated in a special room until testing is completed.
The MDH just announced recently its ability to process up to 100 tests a day. So hospital staff will swab the patient and send the kit to the state or the CDC for testing, Mord said.
If a patient has been to one of those countries but does not have symptoms, the hospital still communicates internally about it. For both scenarios, regardless of a positive or negative test result, Mord said the MDH and CDC are contacted to advise the hospital on what the next steps would be.
While quarantined patients will be tested for other diseases as well, Mord said. Patients can test positive for influenza and COVID-19 simultaneously. Since there are no current cases of Coronavirus in the state, those with flu-like symptoms who have not been out of the country are treated as if they have the flu.
Mord said CHI St. Gabriel’s Health has capabilities to isolate COVID-19 patients without affecting other patients in the hospital.
The likelihood of contracting Coronavirus without traveling is very slim, Mord said. And most people who become severely ill or die are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
“China’s got 1.3 billion people and they have close to 90,000 confirmed cases. In the U.S. there are 325 million people and right now we have just over 100 cases. If you really put that in perspective, the risk of you contracting COVID-19, you’re much more at risk to contract influenza,” Mord said.
