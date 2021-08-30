Horseshoeing hobby turns into business

Jonas Borntrager, owner of J&R Horseshoeing and Trimming in Pierz, was 14 years old when he first started shoeing horses. Looking back at his childhood years in Wisconsin and Iowa, Borntrager said it all kind of started with his father, Felty Borntrager, getting injured while training a horse.
“My dad was line-driving a horse. At one point, the horse just started spinning around and he got slammed into the side of a building. After that happened, my dad said to me, ‘Well, it’s your turn now. Get your chaps on and let’s go,’” Borntrager said.
Borntrager attributes many of his skills to his father. He learned a lot from him, not only about training horses, but also about shoeing and trimming a variety of hooves.
Overall, Borntrager has a humbled attitude toward learning. Besides what he has learned from his father and from experience, he stays tuned into what other farriers as well as veterinarians have to say. There is always something new to learn, he said.
Although Borntrager started shoeing horses in his mid-teens, it wasn’t really until he was 20 years old that he started practicing the trade. By then, he had moved from Iowa to stay with his brother-in-law, Felty Yoder, in Wadena. It was also in Wadena he later met his wife, Rosanna.
After offering horseshoeing and trimming services for nearly a decade, Borntrager, as expected, has encountered a wide variety of hooves. Each horse is unique, he said.
Many people bring their horses to his farm, Platte River Stables, in Pierz for services. That usually also makes it easier for him, especially if it is a new customer and the owner doesn’t know what size of horseshoes the horse requires. As the sizes of the horse’s front and back hooves can differ, Borntrager said it makes it easier to shoe the horse on his farm because he doesn’t have to pack a wide range of different horseshoe sizes when traveling. Sometimes, owners just drop off an old horseshoe, so he knows what size he needs to bring.
Over the years, Borntrager has traveled to a variety of stables and barns to trim and shoe horses. As he is Amish and doesn’t drive himself, he is very thankful for his neighbor who doesn’t mind giving him a ride to customers.
When it comes to trimming and shoeing horses, Borntrager believes in giving the horse a positive experience. Many times that includes discovering at what angle the horse prefers to have its leg lifted to make it as comfortable as possible, even if it isn’t comfortable for him, he said. More often than not, the result is a horse that stands still and is calm.
In some instances, a horse may be quite agitated or scared. Rather than fight the horse continuously, Borntrager sedates them somewhat so they are calm when they stand. By doing so, the horse can begin to learn that having their hooves trimmed or shoed isn’t something bad. Then, because of the good experience, the horses may not necessarily need as much sedation as the time before. Eventually, they may not need it at all, he said.
“There may be a million reasons for a farrier to hit a horse, but you should never do it. Because when they act up, they are going to expect to be whacked or something. You don’t want that because then they will get jumpy and fidgety. You want the horse to be relaxed,” he said.
When it comes to selecting horseshoes, Borntrager prefers using St. Croix extra, which is a wider horseshoe.
“It gives the foot a lot more support and it is more comfortable for the horse to walk on, so you have a happier horse,” he said. That type of shoe, Borntrager said, also seems to hold up better to a lot of twisting and turning, such as done in barrel racing, and doesn’t fall off as easily as a regular horseshoe may.
“Because they’re running so hard, it gives the foot that extra protection,” he said.
A horse that is shoed and trimmed correctly will set down the entire hoof flatly when moving. Sometimes, when a horse isn’t trimmed at the right angle, he or she may put down the toe or heel of the hoof first. One way to tell, Borntrager said, is to look at the wear and tear of the shoe. Regardless of what sport or activity the horse is used for, Borntrager said, a horse that is trimmed or shoed correctly will also perform better.
Borntrager also provides services to a few specialty horses. Working closely with the veterinarian’s recommendation, he trims the hooves to the angle the veterinarian recommends.
Besides running J&R Horseshoeing and Trimming, Borntrager works as a carpenter at MCM Builders in Pierz. While he enjoys working as a carpenter, he considers horseshoeing and trimming his hobby.
“It’s a job, but there’s nothing more relaxing than coming home from carpentry and doing this,” he said.
Borntrager also enjoys spending time with Rosanna and their four children, Jonathan, Ray, Melissa and Felty, canoeing, bow hunting and more.
For more information or to book an appointment, call (320) 277-3016.
