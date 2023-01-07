 Skip to main content
Horse stolen from Upsala area still missing

    Richard, a sorrel Belgian with a strawberry-colored mane and tail, a blaze and four white socks, remains missing. He was stolen from his corral near Upsala, Dec. 7, 2022.

    His owner, Katie Gerads, pleads with whoever took him to return him.

Richard remains missing after he was stolen from his corral near Upsala, Dec. 7, 2022. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or his owners, Katie and Neil Gerads.
Richard is a 20-year old gelding and measures about 18.1 hands, has four white socks and a blaze. He was last seen by his owners in his corral at their residence near Upsala, Dec. 7, 2022 and is believed to have been stolen.
When Richard first came to the Gerads, he was severely malnourished and had an infected leg injury.
Hoping for the safe return of her horse, Richard, Katie Gerads holds on to the memories they made during the time they had together.

