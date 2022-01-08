Horse manure: A beneficial resource

Horse manure, when handled properly, can provide a multitude of benefits. Melissa Wilson, horse manure management specialist with the University of Minnesota Extension said that because the animals have been fed plants, such as hay, as well as when they’re grazing in the pasture, horse manure is a good nutrient source to put back on the land.
“Putting nutrients back can be really beneficial and help keep the longevity of your pastures going, especially if you’re not fertilizing pastures,” she said.
Another benefit of applying manure is that is a very cost effective way to fertilize the land. In comparison to store-bought fertilizers, the different nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, are sold separately. Even when mixed together, it usually doesn’t contain all of the micronutrients and secondary nutrients that simple manure offers, Wilson said.
“The actual manure does have all of that. We try to get people to really think about it as a resource rather than a waste product. I know it stinks and no one wants to handle it, but it’s something that can be really useful. That’s also the cycle of life,” she said.
While horse manure is often mixed with different kinds of bedding Wilson said it is still safe to use as fertilizer for fields.
“Usually bedding is made of some sort of plant material itself, whether it’s wood shavings or peat moss, things like that, even newspaper, since paper is made out of wood pulp,” she said.
One thing to consider when using manure from horses that are kept indoors is that it usually has a higher carbon and nitrogen ratio compared to many other livestock species. Because of this, Wilson encourage farmers and equestrians to consider applying it to pastures that have a lot of legumes, such as clover, as it helps offset some of the nitrogen that may be tied up by the carbon material.
Depending on what the horse manure is used for as a fertilizer, Wilson said it can be vital to know whether any herbicides were used on the hay the horses were fed. Occasionally she and others at the Minnesota Extension have heard of situations where people have bought some unknown hay that had herbicide in it. Since the herbicide passes through the horse, it can kill certain plants if the manure still has some kind of residual herbicide in it.
“When people apply the manure to sensitive crops, such as tomatoes, it can kill the tomatoes, so that is one thing to be a little bit wary of. I don’t think it’s something that happens often necessarily, but it is something that has happened, so we know it’s a possibility,” she said.
When it comes to horse manure management, Wilson said there are a few things to think about. One is to make sure that the stockpiles are properly placed, so it isn’t near a stream, a well or a location where when it rains, it will create a runoff into a water source.
Keeping the stockpiles well managed can also help reduce flies and odors. It’s also important to consider its location, so it’s easily accessible as well as when the wind blows, that it won’t blow the odor straight over to the neighbor, she said.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provides documents that outline the requirements the state of Minnesota has in place which governs the land application of manure or process wastewater from livestock.
The requirements differ too, depending on how many horses or other livestock the person has. Since most horse owners fall in the category of having less than 100 horses, Wilson said horse owners are required to manage manure to prevent pollution of waters, follow maximum nutrient rate limits and maintain setbacks from sensitive features.
For owners with 100 to 299 animal units, there are three additional requirements to follow. One is testing the manure for nitrogen and phosphorus content where the manure is stored. The other is to develop and maintain a manure management plan, if a permit is required. The third additional requirement is to keep land application records.
In addition to the requirements that are set for 100 to 299 animal units, livestock owners of 300 to 999 animal units are required to test the soil for phosphorus and to develop and maintain a manure management plan, if a permit is required or if the manure is applied by a non-certified person.
Livestock owners of 1,000 or more animal units are required to meet all requirements.
How manure is stored varies. Stockpiling, which refers to making a pile of solid manure and then leaving it alone, whether it is on a temporary or a permanent site.
When stockpiling is done on temporary sites, the stockpiles are removed within one year, so plants can grow back and the site can recover. One of the benefits of short-term stock piling is that it prevents excess nutrient buildup, Wilson said.
Permanent stockpiling refers to a site that is used continuously and usually has an impenetrable platform made of concrete or asphalt.
Some horse owners opt to use a dumpster as that can be quite convenient, Wilson said. Once the dumpster is full of manure, it can be switched out.
Wilson said that the type of storage facility that is ideal for a livestock owner varies based on the number of horses he or she has, the manure end use and the equipment that is available to handle the manure.
Another option to handle horse manure is composting and entails the accelerated breakdown of organic materials. To have a successful horse manure compost pile, several things need to be present. For instance, carbon can be found in wood shavings, straw, sawdust and manure. Nitrogen is also found in manure, urine, fresh lawn clippings and pulled weeds, and ammonium sulfate. A certain degree of moisture is also needed, wet, but not so it is dripping. The better a compost pile is mixed, the better access microbes have to the materials. It is also important that the compost pile holds a temperature of 140 to 160 Fahrenheit.
While there are several options for horse owners to manage horse manure, Wilson said how it is done depends on each barn. What works for one barn, may not work for the either. Despite the work that is involved in managing horse manure effectively, she encourages people to consider the benefits as horse manure is a valuable nutrient resource for soils.
