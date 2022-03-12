Horizon Health named Large Business of the Year

Being named Large Business of the Year by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise, but is not an recognition Horizon Health takes lightly.
“It’s wonderful. It was such an honor to receive that. I know the staff in all of our departments and everywhere have worked so hard over these last few years, really trying to come together and do the best for their residents, clients and individuals. It just means so much to the staff, to the entity and the organization in general that we were recognized for this award,” said Shelly Hanneken, director of operations at Horizon Health.
One of the things Horizon Health prides itself in is its ability to offer a very unique variety of community resources and assistance in the community. The organization has four assisted living facilities, of which three are memory care. In addition, Horizon Health has group homes, which service developmentally delayed individuals, home care and hospice as well as six units of independent housing in urban and rural areas throughout Morrison County.
“The independent housing units are for people like the senior population, people living with impairments and then are also in need of services due to their income,” Hanneken said.
Horizon health also has Faith In Action, a community outreach program that allows volunteers to assist with rides for the elderly as well as anyone over the age of 55. The program is very convenient for individuals who need rides to medical appointments and more, or for those who live independently, but may just need a little extra assistance.
“It’s just phenomenal how many rides, where we have volunteers, who are able to provide for people living independently in the community,” Hanneken said.
For many, it allows them to continue to live independently, she said.
Because Horizon Health offers such a variety of services at all stages of life, it usually makes the transition between services so much easier. Not only for the client, but also for his or her family. They simply know the entity they are receiving services from and the quality of service that is provided, Hanneken said.
Horizon Health offers dementia and behavioral programs, as well.
In Little Falls, Horizon Health has the group home, United Friends, for developmentally delayed and disabled individuals. Another home is United Bridges, which is more of a transitional and independent housing, as well as for those who need a little extra assistance.
“They live in a group atmosphere, so they’re not needing a lot of assistance. They’re just kind of needing some day to day incidental assistance,” Hanneken said.
Within the Little Falls area, Horizon Health also provides home care hospice. There is also independent housing in Upsala and Swanville, she said.
Horizon Health was founded in 1991 after local entrepreneurs Jim Birchem and Barb Rebischke worked together to create a non-profit organization, which focused on helping people find ways to stay living in their own home, and if needed, in a care facility in their hometown. It was also a way to create meaningful jobs in Central Minnesota, Hanneken said.
After 31 years of having a presence in the community, Horizon Health has 13 unique care centers in Morrison County and in the city of Brainerd. The organization employs more than 175 people who strive to make a difference in the lives they serve. Altogether, Hanneken said, more than 300 individuals are provided daily services through Horizon Health’s facilities, programs and services.
In addition, Horizon Health offers a variety of educational programming, for instance about dementia. Family members whose loved one has been diagnosed with dementia can attend programs and join a support group.
Serving people with disabilities and veterans is also part of the organization’s mission, Hanneken said.
Hanneken, who has worked in health care for the majority of her life, said she really enjoys the variety Horizon Health offers people.
“I enjoy the passion and compassion for all of the people that we service and the fact that I know what we do every day is really beneficial to everyone; that people are able to remain in their environments with the assistance that we provide,” she said.
When people think about Horizon Health in general, they may associate the organization more so with senior care. However, Hanneken said, the organization really offers services to people from birth to the journey in life.
“We have people on our case load who are young and we have people on our case load that are seniors, so it’s just a nice variety,” she said.
One goal Hanneken and all of the Horizon Health staff has is to make sure that the people they care for really feel at home. For some, it may simply mean to re-paint the room in a color the person prefer. They are all also aware of that while they may be at work, they work in people’s homes.
“Valuing and respecting that is very important to us, as well,” she said.
Thankful and humbled for the recognition, Hanneken said it was a great gesture given the organization celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.