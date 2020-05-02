Horizon Health, Inc. and its many divisions are striving to continue protecting their individuals they serve. Horizon Health follows all the guidelines set forth by MDHS. While COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, Horizon Health is asking for the community’s help.
Over the next week, Horizon Health is trying to do something different. It has decided to take the challenge set forth by the Initiative Foundation to be the first to raise $3,000 between May 1 - 8.
If Horizon Health is successful, it has the opportunity to be granted an additional $3,000 by the Initiative Foundation toward its program(s) in need.
“This could mean providing added safety for our individuals. Just $3,000 could mean providing 150 rides for seniors to get prescriptions, go to doctor’s appointments, pick up groceries,” said Jacque Ballou, community outreach and donor specialist. “It could be the difference between maintaining a positive mental health in all of our homes by providing activities, or socials when they cannot be near loved ones.
“But $6,000 could mean we could do so much more,” Ballou said. “It brings me to tears knowing we could have the ability to help our homes and residents and those we serve during this difficult time.”
Horizon Health is a non-profit that works to bridge gaps in the communities of Morrison County for those in community based homes with disabilities, in long-term care facilities, independent senior housing, home care, hospice, a community based day care, its Faith in Action program and a home for men experiencing life challenges.
Ballou said Horizon Health will not turn someone away due to the public program they are on and strives to continue to provide services when others don’t.
“In times like today with COVID-19 it is important to note that the state statute only says that facilities need to allow 20% of those served on a public program, but Horizon Health believes that quality care isn’t dictated by their bank accounts. Everyone deserves quality care,” she said.
To help reach the goal of raising $3,000 between May 1 - 8, people can visit Horizon Health Services on Facebook to see its giving link and donate online, or could write a check to Horizon Health and mail it to 26814 143rd Street, PO BOX 220, Pierz, MN. 56364.
“Every little bit helps — $20 could mean pharmaceuticals during this time doesn’t go on hold for area seniors, or someone has groceries picked up for them, maybe those experiencing hospice with young children are given a book to help with coping, or even a meal is provided to our men’s home from their favorite local establishment that they are missing so much,” Ballou said.
A huge fan of Mr. Rogers, Ballou said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
